Major Finnish newspaper Iltalehti talked about the death of the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin from tuberculosis, which caused bewilderment among the readers.

Posted by Helja Salonen on October 17th. In it, the journalist talked about the danger of dying from tuberculosis and about the current coronavirus pandemic.

To show readers the scale of the spread of tuberculosis, Salonen listed famous people who died from this disease. The list contains well-known Finnish writers, among whom is also a native of Russia Edith Södergran, notes “Fontanka”as well as Emily Bronte, Franz Kafka, George Orwell, Alexander Pushkin and Anton Chekhov.

“These are those who, with a reasonable degree of certainty, died of tuberculosis,” the article says.

It is noteworthy that according to the latest research, Chekhov died from a blockage of blood vessels and a cerebral hemorrhage, and not from tuberculosis, which he really suffered from. But the Finns were more struck by the statement about the death of Pushkin.

“I hear for the first time that Alexander Pushkin died of tuberculosis. Wasn’t that a bullet in 1837 in a duel with Dantes hit in the abdomen? ” – they noted in the comments under the article.

According to one of the readers, he wrote about the mistake to the author of the material, but she assured that “there are many versions of the death of celebrities, so an alternative opinion is permissible.”

In March, the Ukrainian writer urged the citizens of her country to refuse to read the work of Alexander Pushkin and Mikhail Lermontov, as they are “the tentacles of the Russian world.”