Finnish Minister of Economic Development Mika Lintil was suspected of making a speech while intoxicated. This was announced on Sunday, March 5, by the television and radio company YLE.

“Minister Lintilä is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol while on a business trip in April last year,” YLE said, citing sources.

According to the publication, the incident occurred on April 22. Then Lintilä spoke at the anniversary seminar on the occasion of the anniversary of the association of energy companies Paikallisvoima.

Eyewitnesses interviewed by YLE said that the official smelled of alcohol that day, and his speech seemed incoherent.

Earlier, local media reported that the Finnish minister was abusing alcohol.

Mika Lintilä is running for parliament in Finland in the upcoming elections in the country from the Center Party. Voting is scheduled for April 2.

In August, a video appeared on the network, which showed a party with the participation of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. On the recording, the politician drank, danced violently and had fun in the company of other people. In addition, a certain white powder was visible on the footage, which was mistaken for cocaine. In social networks, many Finns considered such behavior unworthy of the country’s prime minister.

Marin later took a drug test, which came back negative. The politician also said that she had learned a lesson after the scandal and admitted that the published video could negatively affect people’s opinion of her as the country’s prime minister.