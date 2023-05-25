Finnish language | Wrapper green is the word of the month, according to the Finnish Language Center

Kotus’ chosen word for May is “wrapper green”. In the Eurovision craze, the color named wrapper green took over both the street scene and social media.

Word of the month in May it is green, he announces Center for Finnish languages ​​(Kotus). Kotus justifies the choice of the word of the month by the fact that Finland’s Eurovision representative Käärijä brought color to spring.

Kotus states that the bright green bolero included in Käärijä’s performance outfit inspired many to express their support for the contestant in imaginative ways. Soon, the color called wrapper green took over both the street scene and social media.

The wrapper ie Jere Pöyhönen finished second in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest Cha Cha Cha. However, in the public votes, Käärijä beat Sweden, who won the race with the judges’ votes Loreen’s.