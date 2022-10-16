Finnish language | When Jyrki uses “ettoinet”, few understand what he means – HS readers tell about words that confuse the listeners

Dialect differences have leveled out in Finland, but confusing situations still arise when people from different parts of Finland meet. HS readers tell about expressions that don’t always open up to others.

When in Lappeenranta resident Jyrki Heinonen66, straightens the food on the sofa, he takes that didn’t.

“Generally, people in their 60s and 70s here in Southeast Finland know what I mean, but elsewhere they don’t. I once said to a colleague that ‘you should get to Ettone’. He asked ‘what place is that’. I said it’s the best place for a person to be.”

HS asked readers online if their vocabulary includes dialect words that usually cause confusion in listeners. There were more than 300 respondents, and many listed a long list of different funny and strange words, some of which others don’t always understand..

Such are, among other things holotna, cage wheel, Hopper scraps, whooping cough, pancreas, squeamish, as a snack and a bump… So in common language: cold, chaos, bare backside, sniffer, lump of salt, gorgeous, lazy and pretty.

The examples in the article are taken from an online survey. Quotations have only been taken from those respondents whose identity is known to the editor.

Jyrki Heinonen and others were one of the respondents.

“Meaning a meal break that didn’t can also be found From the dictionary of Finnish dialects. It is known especially in Eastern Finland, and there are also other forms such as etta, Ethan, that and advantage“, says the editor of the dictionary Riikka Tervonen Center for Finnish languages ​​from Kotus.

There are also differences in bending: some go for ettoneothers take ethoes. The origin of Finnish words – it is clear from the work that Ettos the root word is a Germanic loanword remotewhich has also been adapted into Swedish to eat i.e. to eat.

Occurs in dialects lots of loanwords. To put it bluntly: In Eastern Finland, it is mainly borrowed from Russian, in the West from Swedish, in the North from Sami. Nowadays, English is used everywhere again.

“Vocabulary is borrowed from the parties we deal with,” says Riikka Tervonen.

When the respondent from Rovaniemi I don’t69, feels like candy, he buys good friends. The word is also well known in Oulu, where a story is told about sailors who used to point to candies at the market and ask in French: “Combien?”

“Or something borrowed from Sweden from pretzels has only taken shape in the mouth of the people a fellow and the story about sailors is folk etymology. It is sometimes difficult to find out the origin of dialect expressions,” says Tervonen.

Many other words of foreign origin have been modified in the people’s mouths.

“From my mother, I learned the word rometis, which means cold. The word always comes to mind when someone says they have some vague flu. I haven’t heard that word used by anyone else.” Female, 39, Tampere

Rometis Tervonen suspects that this is the case from rheumatism.

“At some point, and for some, it just started to mean a vague feeling of illness.”

Dialects in Finland is traditionally divided into eastern and western dialects and their various subgroups. Even in the agricultural society, the differences between the dialects were clearer, but since then they have evened out. Researchers talk about the “hämäläizing” of the Finnish language: even the common language, which is thought to be neutral, is based on Hämälä dialects.

Although the regional differences are no longer so clear, they are still there. And when people speaking different dialects meet, the situations can sometimes be funny – or confusing.

“One working day at the hospital, I embarrassedly told my coworkers that when I got off the elevator, I had a fight with the chief doctor. Suddenly everyone’s interest was aroused that ‘where did you go?’ Pahki – that is, we bumped into each other.” Female, 53, Helsinki

According to Tervonen go bad is quite a well-known expression in Northern Finland, at its southernmost point it has been used in Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu. However, the origin of the expression is unknown.

There is for dialect words typical descriptiveness. Descriptive expressions have been developed to describe both things, objects and ways of doing things.

“The child blacks out, i.e. the job goes overboard as a result of fatigue or excessive fussing. Responsible for children’s evening entertainment.” Woman, 35, Orivesi

“Etenkehtanen. Used to describe, for example, the reluctance of an entrepreneur from Leppävirta to provide service or a half-baked service.” Woman, 46, Kuopio

“Visto is not recognized at all in Southern Finland. The word used in Lapland means disgusting, disgusting.” Woman, 44, Espoo

“Fair means that something is not very strange, in other words, not as good as it could be.” Male, 38, Rauma

“Tötri has to shine/make a mess. The rut is to rearrange the furniture. To be lazy is to be lazy.” Woman, 35, Espoo

“Illustrative or descriptive examples can be found endlessly in the Finnish language, and some can be a bit boring, like big euko rompotwhich depicts a large woman,” says Tervonen.

The Finnish language is also very flexible. New expressions are created both by varying words and by using compound words. From the dictionary of Finnish dialects there are dozens of different expressions for a bad ax alone: ax cake, ax fall, axe-crow…

“Vocabulary is always created when needed. These expressions are born out of frustration with a dull ax,” says Tervonen.

And so that understanding each other wouldn’t be too easy, dialect doesn’t just mean vocabulary, dialects can also have their own grammar.

“Southern women don’t always understand when I ask: ‘where are you from?'” Female, 58, Rovaniemi

“I didn’t realize I was speaking strangely until, during my studies, my new friend laughed when I thought out loud that ‘do I have everything in my group?’ i.e. is the wallet and keys with you.” Woman, 39, Seinäjoki

Some dialect expressions has again been born from the pure joy of expression.

“New expressions are always born where there are people together,” says Tervonen.

“A certain word may start to be used in a circle of family or friends, and it will then spread more widely. Means Oulu people’s pizza bag is a good example of that. However, few people know the word outside of Oulu.”

“We use words as a family every day that refer in one way or another to, for example, the sound or appearance of the subject of the word, or the way of doing things. – ‘This chair leans’ or ‘mashed potatoes are wonderfully fluffy’. The words are either forgotten right away or may remain for a while for new use.” Female, 44, Helsinki

“The word hunger was in general use in our family in connection with meals, dishes, cutlery and dishes. You couldn’t drink from the same glass with the other person and you couldn’t eat from the other person’s plate, because they contained the hunger of this other person.” Woman, 80, Helsinki, from Kouvola

“Liuriainen: a descriptive term used in our family for a sugar caterpillar. As far as I know, this is a completely self-invented term, although until I was about 18 years old, I imagined that the bug was called that.” Woman, 35, Vantaa

People don’t necessarily even know if it’s a family’s own invention or a dialect, says Tervonen. But greetings to Vantaa: Lyurian can be found From the dictionary of Finnish dialects. Also to read has ended up in a book.

If for many things have different names in different parts of Finland, sometimes the same words can mean completely different things. For example, did you think you knew what they are tussu, too, whore and Shit?

Tussu is of course a sponge, too TV, whore equal to the gap and Shit flat. At least if we believe a respondent from Tampere.

The most familiar is probably the debate about whether to use it in the sauna hate or answers or whether stern food salty or unsalted.

“In Kotka, the word pepper is used to describe most of the cookies. I have also caused a surprising number of small but intense fights among my friends by calling cookies pepper. Those born in the SME region in particular take it very seriously. So if you want an activity for your afternoon, invite a cookie to pepper and watch the world burn!” Female, 28, Helsinki/Kotka

The language lives on and changes all the time, and that’s only natural. Old expressions die, but new ones are born in their place. Dialects contain, for example, a lot of old technical vocabulary that is no longer used nowadays.

“We Dictionary of Finnish dialects journalists, we live quite strongly in the past. The material for the dialect dictionary was collected in the 1900s and 1970s,” says Riikka Tervonen.

“I use the word mannakka for mattress, which is completely unknown to most people and even dialect researchers. Air was previously used for straw mattresses.” Man, 55, Riihimäki, from Suonenjoki

New things and phenomena give rise to new vocabulary. However, the new expressions are no longer spoken of as dialects but as regional colloquialisms.

“Of all the delicacies, the common name is mänäri, which comes from the English word munchies, pronounced ‘mäncheese’, or mänäri.” Male, 30, Järvenpää

“It’s not a dialect word, but our family’s own word: grandma’s house. Means the home of grandparents, grandma and grandpa. The word was born from our child’s observation that the word “grandma” is unfair to grandfathers, so he suggested “grandmother’s house” instead. Woman, 42, Järvenpää

Different hobbies can also have their own language, which may well have localities as well. For example, one says the game console Playstation to playanother as a joker. An NHL game can be anxious or peephole.

“Even written social media can spread local dialect words and language features. A good example is Huh! Huh!which returns twig- and hock-verbs. It has been used Attention! Attention! – instead of exclamation in recent years, especially in Lapland,” says Tervonen.

“And every generation wants to stand out from the previous one. If some words are perceived as naughty, then we stop using them.”

“I like to use old words that have a precise meaning. Such are, for example, likkikö, pytsi, tornisteri, pemmican and kaatios. My wife is used to these, for strangers they usually open up out of context. I think it’s a shame that, for example, a good word like kepponen is being lost to the bad translation ‘practical joke’.” Male, 67, Turku

