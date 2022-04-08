Finnish language Today we celebrate the father of the Finnish literary language, many of the words invented in the 16th century are still used – Test whether you understand Agricola’s language

Mikael Agricola developed new words from many languages ​​and his own imagination – test and see if you understand his inventions.

Today is celebrated Mikael Agricolan ie the day of the first developer of the Finnish literary language.

The feast is based on Agricola’s death on April 9, 1557, as his year of birth is uncertain.

According to later stages, it is dated to about 1510. The place of birth is, of course, known: it was the village of Torsby in Pernaja.

There is also accurate information about the death, as it took place at the New Church in Karelia, when Agricola, who served as bishop of Turku, was returning from Moscow.

There he was king of Sweden Gustav of Vaasa peace talks to end border disputes. On the way back, he was struck by an illness in which Agricola died. He was buried in Vyborg, probably under the floor of an old cathedral.

Finnish language the developer Agricola became with the Reformation, as one of its underlying ideas was to put Biblical texts in vernacular.

Agricola, ordained a priest in 1530, studied in Wittenberg, Germany. After graduating, he ran the Turku Cathedral School for nine years.

During that time, the first monkey in Finnish appeared, Abckiria (1543), which contained basic information on Christianity and reading. Rucouskiria (1544), on the other hand, was a collection of prayers for worship and private devotion written by Agricola.

Finnish translation of the New Testament Se Wsi Testamenti appeared in 1548, and Agricola used institutions in Greek, Latin, German, and Swedish as the basis for the translation.

Size Even the Bible Agricola would have liked to translate, but no funding was found for it.

In his work he became invented and borrowed from other languages ​​a lot of new words, some of which we still use.

Such are, for example government, elephant, role model, violence, capital, thief and law.

In addition, there were many words in his translations whose meaning has changed or disappeared from us completely over time.

Do you know or can you guess what the following words meant in the 16th century Agricola translations?