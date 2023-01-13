Finnish language | Official names are getting more and more obscure – Do you recognize the names that defy the laws of logic?

Additional names have been created for welfare areas, from which it is not possible to directly deduce their meaning. The comprehensibility and availability of services threaten to weaken, says the nomenclature expert.

Social- and health care reform has given rise to a motley array of new names that, according to the Center for Domestic Languages, threaten to confuse citizens.

For example, at least seven of the 21 welfare areas have adopted a secondary or brand name that they use in their communications. Some of them are quite obscure.

Special expert in name maintenance Ulla Onkamo The Center for Finnish Languages ​​is concerned about the phenomenon. The Administrative Law requires the authorities to use factual, clear and understandable language.

“This also applies to names. From the name of an official or public service, you need to find out immediately what it means. If the name does not describe its target, it weakens the comprehensibility of the service.”

According to Onkamo, the problem with accompanying names is also that they do not indicate whether it is a public social and healthcare service or a commercial operator.

For example, by googling Eloisa, you get beauty and pedicure salons and one production company before the Etelä-Savo wellness area.

“Fortunately, the company called Hyvinvointi Eloisa is located in Helsinki and not in Etelä Savo, because it could very easily be confused with the accompanying name of the welfare area,” says Onkamo.

Finland and according to the opinion of the Swedish language boards, it would be better to use their official names for welfare areas, even if they are long.

But of course, simple things can also be done in a messy way.

There are now two types of additional names for welfare areas. Some have adopted a secondary or brand name alongside the official name. The welfare area of ​​Etelä Savo is now also known as Eloisa, Oma Häme of Kanta-Häme and Pohte of Pohjois-Ostrobothnia.

Or just for a moment, after all Pohdena? How should Pohde be bent?

“Yes, say it. It doesn’t mean anything. However, the ear of the tongue directs it to bend in the same way as the object, the object,” says Onkamo with a sigh.

“In use, we will definitely see different ways of bending.”

Some of the welfare areas, on the other hand, have transferred the old name that meant a municipal association or hospital district to also apply to the new welfare area.

Such familiar names from previous organizations are, for example, Keusote, Siun sote and Soite.

Who keeps up?

Welfare areas the name package is also confused by the abbreviations used as domain names of websites.

Pirha is officially used only in the domain name of the Pirkanmaa welfare area, but Varha is used, for example, in the logo of the Varsinais-Suomen welfare area.

According to Ulla Onkamo, however, the Varha abbreviation is problematic because, according to the Language Act, the name of a bilingual authority must be able to be presented in both national languages.

“If abbreviations are used, a corresponding abbreviation of Swedish words should be used. Now Varha is used, for example, on websites also in connection with Swedish-language services.”

The web address of the Vantaa and Kerava welfare area is vakehyva.fi. A masochist can already start practicing how very good turns in the mouth.

In the year 2011 the parliamentary ombudsman pointed out that the authority should always appear in public under its official name. In connection with the official name, an abbreviation or byname may also be used, as long as there is no confusion that it is an authority.

The basis of the ombudsman’s line was a case where the Transport Safety Agency had used only its secondary name Trafi in envelopes containing vehicle tax tickets. Some of the complainants had mistaken the letters for advertising mail and had almost thrown them away without reading them.

“ The old familiar words health center and health center have also started to fall out of use.

Onkamo tells another example: Oulu University Hospital (Oys) used the name Verso for its developmental disability care unit for a while, but had to change it when the company with the same name started receiving mail that even contained sensitive patient information.

Also such old familiar words as health center and health center have started to fall out of use in recent years, when social and health services have been centralized under the same roof.

In their place, we have started talking about wellness centers and well-being centers, for example.

“There has certainly been a very good effort behind this for a name that covers both social and health services, but for example the ‘Kuusamo wellness center’ offers commercial sports services, not public social and health services. If you don’t know this as an out-of-towner and you need a doctor, you go to the gym to find one,” says Onkamo.

The language boards have encouraged the preservation of well-descriptive and familiar words terveykeskus and terveyasema as well as hälösvårdscentral, hälöscentral and vårdcentral.

In addition social security reform has given birth to a whole series of new abbreviations, the meanings of which may be completely clear to professionals who use them in their daily work, but remain unclear to ordinary citizens.

A good example is the sotepe abbreviation, which is already quite widely used, which means social and health care and rescue operations together. For example, in budget papers, the abbreviation appears in a hilarious inflectional form sotepette.

According to Onkamo, sote alone is a problematic abbreviation from the citizens’ point of view.

“Despite its familiarity, the referent of the abbreviation varies depending on the context. “Sote” can mean a pair of words social and health care or expressions social and health care or social and health services or social and health care reform,” says Onkamo.

“If native speakers of Finnish have trouble keeping up, you can only imagine how difficult it can be for immigrants or those who need a clear language in their everyday life.”

“ “Pirkkola uimahalli is a very good name for the public administration, because it tells exactly what the service is and where it is located.”

How about it is frustrating that the recommendations of the language boards are not always listened to. According to him, for example, the idea behind personal first names is that a good first name must be short and distinctive.

Old familiar names are often perceived as too long, boring and gray – and not necessarily proper names in the first place.

“However, for example Pirkkola uimahalli is a very good name for the public administration, because it tells exactly what the service is and where it is located.”

Sometimes the byname is used as an aid in branding the municipality or its services.

“However, branding does not require such proper names. For example, the University of Helsinki and Nokian tires are well-respected brands without any frills.”

According to Onkamo, the authorities sometimes also justify by-names with internationality.

“You can, however, ask what the international name is about if the name does not open in any language. In addition, it must be remembered that public services are intended primarily for the citizens of one’s own country – they do not need to open abroad.”

South Savon in the welfare area, the name Eloisa was decided upon by a survey, which was organized for the staff and residents of the area. The majority of the respondents were of the opinion that the mere welfare area of ​​Etelä-Savo is not enough, but that some additional name is needed.

Eloisa was considered a distinctive and well-suited name for the area, as it was felt to create the right image of the activities and residents of the entire welfare area, says Essote’s website.

Well, what is Essote then? Etelä-Savo social and health services municipal corporation, of course!