Finnish language “It can be, you can be not” – The taxpayer answered customer questions in dialects in the spirit of dialect week

During this week’s dialect week, social media updates and comments are written in your own dialect or speech.

Multi the person following the taxpayer’s Twitter account may have been positively surprised on Friday when the taxpayer decided to answer tax-related questions on his Twitter account in dialects.

For example, according to his own statement, the taxpayer answered the question about the student loan deduction in the Vaasa dialect: “The student loan deduction is deducted helt automatically every year in the final taxation. Du behöver int do nothing about it alltså. ”

To the question about the additional tax card, the taxpayer answered in Savo Karelian dialect:

“Well, let me tell you! Pine first to OmaVerro and from there you can then select Activities Tax Card and Advance Tax. After this, you click Order a new tax card, and you will be able to add to the meeting fee, Income for which no pension and unemployment insurance contributions are charged. Avot! ”

It is a coup of the dialect week, in which the taxpayer also took part in social media.

The idea of ​​answering customers’ questions in their own dialect arose from the beginning of the week, says the Tax Administration’s communications planner Inka Leisma says.

“It was a very natural way for us to get involved, because we strive for customer orientation in all communications anyway.”

The taxpayer answered customers ’questions in dialects.­

Dialect week the idea is to write social media updates and comments in your own dialect or speech.

The idea is based on the tradition of linguists’ mutual jokes, says the professor of Finnish at the University of Eastern Finland. Helka Riionheimo.

“On the wall of a common acquaintance, we started discussing dialects in October 2014 and challenged each other to write Facebook updates and comments in dialect,” Riionheimo says.

The following year, a Facebook event was created for the event and the week that Aleksis Kivi Day is celebrated became a week. Aleksis Kivi Day is celebrated annually on his birthday on October 10th

This year, Riionheimo also informed about the matter on the Twitter service, which was also noticed by the taxpayer’s communication.

When writing in dialects, many are easily caught if they claim to write one dialect and make a mistake. According to Riionheimo, the idea of ​​dialect week is to be more relaxed about dialects.

“There are no real or pure dialects, there never has been,” Riionheimo says. “Perhaps in the past the dialects have been more clearly distinguished from each other. However, especially in today’s world, they are mixed. In the family, for example, parents can be from different dialect areas and influences are taken from the third. ”

Mostly According to Riionheimo, the dialect week has received positive feedback, but there are also those who are annoyed by the dialects.

“Someone just doesn’t like dialects, and maybe can’t even say the reason for it. On the other hand, text written in dialects is more difficult to read than common language, ”says Riionheimo.

There is also shame associated with dialects. Someone is upset that they have forgotten the dialect of their hometown. One may also feel dialect if one’s own language is commonplace.

“There are a lot of emotions involved in dialects,” says Riionheimo.

Dialects also make regional power relations visible. Rural dialects have been underestimated in the past. On the other hand, Stad’s slang, for example, even though it is not actually a dialect, can irritate those living elsewhere in Finland.

Taxman went for dialect updates by experimenting and with a relaxed grip, Leisma says. It has not been desired to check the correctness of each dialect update. Representatives from several language areas work in the taxpayer’s communication.

“Pretty well we have done well with the Someti team. In addition, we received some confirmation from Oulu, ”says Leisma.

Leisma says that the feedback was mainly positive.

The taxpayer has previously attracted attention with its social media communications.

Two years ago, the taxpayer announced the Omavero service by posting a parody image on Instagram showing the tax card was destroyed in the same way that the work of visual artist Banksy was destroyed by itself at an art auction.

Shortly afterwards, the taxpayer published an asmr video on social media with The tax secretary of the tax administration whispered about the tax decision.

According to Leisma, joking is not an end in itself, but attention is drawn to humor through humor.

“For example, at this point in the year, it would be terribly important for everyone to review the adequacy of their income limits for the rest of the year,” Leisma recalls.