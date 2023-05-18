Finnish language | Emotions take over in the English debate, which paints threatening pictures: Actually, Finland has nothing to worry about, says an expert

The Finnish language is not declining into a kitchen language due to the influence of English, says Professor Mikko Laitinen, whose research group has investigated the issue. According to the research group, the only place of danger was found in universities.

In university studies may not receive instruction in Finnish. Names like Mall of Tripla raise blood pressure. Colleagues and young people patch up or even replace their Finnish with English, and restaurants don’t always do well in their mother tongue either.

The discussion about the social status of the English language is abundant and often emotional. In addition, it has many different levels, which vary from everyday situations to political policies and are delicately intertwined in the conversation.

Others would like to eradicate English, which is considered useless, from everywhere, others would rather strengthen the position of English or even formalize its position in Finland.

How to get clarity in a sprawling conversation? And how real is the threat painted of England?

Researched the information has been overshadowed in the discussion, says the professor of English at the University of Eastern Finland Mikko Laitinen.

He is in charge of the English alongside Finland’s national languages ​​study commissioned and funded by the Government, which will be completed in the fall. The purpose is to find out how widespread and systematic the use of English is in Finnish society and whether it affects the access to services in domestic languages.

Laitinen already says at this stage that the findings of the research group are not in line with the worst fears about the decline of the Finnish language.

“Our clear main result is that Finland has nothing to worry about. It’s not turning into, for example, kitchen language.”

According to Laitinen, Finnish is clearly the main language in various parts of society: its share is more than 90 percent in all surveys conducted for the study. Based on the research, English is seen in business life and public administration mainly as a tool among other languages.

“One part of the English debate is the threat: English comes and kills. This is not seen in our results or in previous studies.”

There were similar fears already in the 1990s, when Finland joined the European Union, Laitinen states. They too proved to be largely excessive.

Laitinen is not a first-timer in a study related to the status of English: he was already involved in a study conducted at the University of Jyväskylä fifteen years ago in a national surveywhose results were mostly similar to what we have now.

Professor Mikko Laitinen (second right) leads the English alongside Finland’s national languages ​​project. Project researcher Sara Backman (left), university researcher Paula Rautionaho and emeritus professor Sirpa Leppänen are also involved in the project.

Eastern Finland the university’s ongoing research consists of three surveys and a huge amount of social media posts.

The first survey was conducted for companies in cooperation with the Finnish Confederation of Business. The second survey targeted municipalities, Kela, ely centers and welfare areas. In the third, science universities and universities of applied sciences were attacked.

The surveys investigated, among other things, how much English is used in organizations, in which situations it is used and whether it replaces services organized in domestic languages. A total of around 1,750 responses were received, and they are evenly distributed across the country.

The research’s social media data, on the other hand, includes about fifteen years’ worth of messages from all 164 municipalities that have a Twitter account. The extensive material is used to map, for example, how common the English language is in messages and whether its usage connections and users’ social networks are different from those of the Finnish language.

The goal of the four linguists is to find out whether the vitality and field of use of Finnish and Swedish are shrinking at the expense of English.

Consists of three surveys and abundant social media material.

Started in August 2022, ends at the end of September 2023.

The project shares on Twitter information about already completed results.

English a prominent position in higher education institutions has recently been discussed, for example, as a linguist Janne Saarikivin due to the report made.

Based on research by the University of Eastern Finland, the world of higher education is the only place of danger for English, says Mikko Laitinen. This also mainly applies to universities of science.

“It should still be kept in mind that this is a very marginal group: we are talking, for example, about getting top researchers to Finland.”

According to Laitinen, in any case, it would be worthwhile to create systems for taking care of domestic languages ​​in higher education institutions.

“The language of science is difficult to control. Science is a self-regulating system. In addition, higher education institutions want to be autonomous: the less external guidance, the better. However, I’m not following this situation quite carelessly.”

Of people anglicisms and names in English are not part of the University of Eastern Finland’s research. Laitinen considers the emotional discussion about them to be more “noise” than a central issue.

“Language policy policies are a much more significant matter. On the other hand, it is difficult to discuss them when the public conversation revolves around the Mall of Triples. It annoys people for some reason, rises above consciousness.”

Laitinen reminds that borrowing from other languages ​​is a natural part of human language. A significant part of the vocabulary of the Finnish language has been obtained from elsewhere a long time ago – as well as the vocabulary of English. This is due, among other things, to the fact that we speak like the groups we want to identify with at any given time.

There is a reason why Russian or Chinese are not world languages, Laitinen states. The United States is currently strong in terms of technology, cultural trends, and political and military power. It also increases the dominance of English.

“Language as a whole is power. If a language is a world language, it is because of power structures.”

Laitinen says that he also recognizes the increased pressure on the use of English by social media. He points out, however, that the structures of society still operate in domestic languages: for example, in a court case, you cannot suddenly announce that you are changing the language.

In addition, Finnish and Swedish are used almost exclusively in political and social discussions, as well as in the news. According to Laitinen, domestic languages ​​also do well in literature and the arts in general.

One the dividing line related to the status of English is the division of immigrants into so-called international achievers and low-income earners, often brought up by Janne Saarikivenki.

In order to succeed in Finland, successful people do not necessarily have the same pressure to learn Finnish as low-income people. Laitinen is also of the opinion that it is not necessary to encourage this development by officializing the status of the English language.

“It’s not worth creating a society where some part can operate by different rules and the ‘elite’ has a different language than the rest of the nation.”

If formalization were to be decided, solid structures would be needed to support it, says Laitinen.

“England is not just a technical decision. For example, its introduction in organizations requires language tutors and thinking about key terminology. I hope we don’t end up in a situation where, for example, the secretary of the department has to think about how to say things in English on Friday evening income support decision.”

On the other hand Some of the dividing lines related to England seem to be easily left aside in the conversation. One of them is related to geography.

The often-heard concern about changing the language of business in restaurants to English still only affects a small part of Finland, says Laitinen.

“The discussion reeks of Helsinki-centricity. I have not seen the same discussion in Eastern Finland. Of course, in the north, tourism can affect the matter, but in Eastern Finland, Ostrobothnia or Häme, this discussion is not relevant at all.”

The movie Hohto is quoted on the wall of restaurant Newton located on the Hervannan campus of the University of Tampere. The increasing use of English also in restaurants has caused many to worry.

Laitinen says that he has a somewhat ambivalent attitude to the restaurant discussion in general. It is not necessarily a question of some restaurants’ conscious effort to trample on the Finnish language, but for example the different life situations of individual employees.

“They may be students or newcomers who have been employed at a low threshold. I think it’s a bit funny that strong language skills are quickly required of this group.”

In autumn therefore, there are no signs of large-scale pressure created by English in the research being completed by the University of Eastern Finland. At the same time, the research group wants to emphasize the importance of nurturing national languages.

“However, Finland is too small a language region to remain a separate island. Business life is networked, and English is the international language,” says Laitinen.

In his opinion, it is worth paying special attention to the fact that those who come to Finland have incentives to learn the country’s language.

The State Council also expects measures proposals from the project. It is still too early to make them public, but according to Laitinen, hard and soft methods are planned. The hard ones probably concern regulating the activities of organizations and the soft ones, for example, encouraging individuals to boldly use the Finnish language and become multilingual.

“You can’t blame a private language user.”