Finnish language ****** e! Finns have six favorite swear words, and one of them is by far the number one – Linguists tell us why we swear and where the force words come from

Warning: there are a lot of swear words in this story, but so is the Finnish language. Everyone knows the six most popular swear words, so it’s good to know their history as well. Where did the curse words come from, where do we need them – and what kind of force words do curse word scholars themselves use?

Let’s do it first a small test. Which of the following words do you think are profanity: raspberry, jösses, Poor, Oh my God, pee, deuce, damn it, dick, ass, Satan, fuck, Devil?

Investigator Minna Hjort has commissioned a similar test. That’s why he knows that for most, for example Poor and Oh my God are not swear words. Damn divide the people in half, deuce is already a curse word for the clear majority.