Finnish investigators have found suspicious drag marks in the area where EstLink2 is located, an underwater electricity cable that connects Finland with Estonia and which reported failures on December 25so sabotage continues to be one of the main hypotheses being considered.

«The trail extends several dozen kilometers», explained one of those responsible for the investigations, Sami Paila. The authorities are trying to determine if the freighter ‘Eagle S.’, intercepted after the incident, dragged its anchor to damage the aforementioned cable, which connects Finland with Estonia.

It is not the first incident of this type that has been recorded in the area and concern is growing about the security risks that the so-called Russian ‘ghost fleet’ may pose, a series of freighters now used by Russia to avoid international sanctions on their main sources of income. The ‘Eagle S’, flying the Cook Islands flag, was supposedly transporting gasoline from Russia to Egypt.

The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Kaja Kallas, has promised that the Twenty-seven will adopt “stronger actions” to reduce “risks” that involve this type of boats. “The Russian ghost fleet threatens the environment and finances Russia’s war budget,” Kallas warned in an interview with the German newspaper ‘Die Welt’.









In this sense, the former Estonian prime minister has pointed out that the latest “sabotages” are not “isolated incidents”, but are part of “a weakened pattern” that aims to “provoke damage in the digital and energy infrastructure« of the entire continent.