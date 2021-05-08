For the first time, the Finnish Defense Ministry released data on the activities of the country’s military intelligence. This was reported by Kommersant.

Particular attention in the document is given to Russia. In particular, it is noted that “Moscow has demonstrated its ability and readiness to use, where necessary, including Europe, the armed forces to achieve its goals.”

The general state of affairs in the region was called the “renaissance of power politics.” The report argues that both Russia and NATO have deployed powerful and technologically advanced weapons systems in areas neighboring Finland, and have improved the readiness and power projection capabilities of their armed forces.

Earlier, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian Armed Forces should be prepared for the NATO military exercises to follow the “unfavorable development” scenario. According to him, the Russian military needs to prepare for a prompt response, since the situation in the areas of the Defender Europe exercises can develop unpredictably. In this regard, the minister gave an order to closely monitor the actions of the North Atlantic Alliance.

In March, the former commander of the Polish ground forces, General Waldemar Skshipczak, described a possible scenario of military operations in the Kaliningrad region with the participation of NATO troops. He pointed out that in the event of an armed conflict in the region, the forces of the Baltic Fleet and the troops of the Kaliningrad defense region will play a key role.