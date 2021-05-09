The Finnish Defense Ministry announced Russia’s readiness to use troops in Europe. This follows from the report on the work of the country’s military intelligence, published the 6th of May.

The secret service drew attention to the increase in tension in Europe due to the “return to power politics.”

“Russia, for example, has demonstrated the ability and readiness to use, where necessary, including Europe, the armed forces to achieve its goals,” the report says.

The authors of the document noted that defending foreign policy interests through the use of armed forces, as a rule, is not the main or most effective method. Nevertheless, according to intelligence, “the main players located near Finland, such as Russia, are developing their capabilities and are engaged in the training of troops through regular and large-scale exercises.”

In addition, the document indicates that Russia continues to strengthen its military presence in the Arctic region. According to the authors of the report. the region “in the coming years” may turn into a new zone of confrontation between the great powers. Nevertheless, Finland has recognized that Russia has economic interests in the Arctic, which it has the right to defend.

Western countries in recent weeks have repeatedly expressed concern about the statements of the Ukrainian military about the build-up of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine. The parties discussed “an aggressive build-up of military power along the borders of Ukraine and in the occupied Crimea.” In turn, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the movement of Russian troops through the territory of Russia should not bother other states, since it does not threaten them in any way.

On April 22, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu decided to complete verification activities in the Southern and Western military districts, since all the goals were achieved. The Minister set the task for the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, the commander of the military districts and the Airborne Forces “to plan and start from April 23 to the return of troops to their permanent deployment points, conduct a detailed analysis and summarize the results of a surprise check of troops.” Shoigu gave the order until May 1 to return to the places of permanent deployment of the troops that were involved in the exercises in the south of Russia.