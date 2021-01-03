The Finnish national team on Saturday, January 2, beat the Swedish team in the quarterfinal match of the youth world ice hockey championship. The meeting, which took place during the tournament in Edmonton, Canada, ended with a score of 3: 2.

As part of the winners, the goals were scored by Anri Nikkanen (26th minute), Anton Lundell (52) and Roni Hirvonen (60). Lucas Raymond (15) and Elmer Soderblom (17) scored against the Swedes.

In addition, in the 27th minute, Aku Ryatu sent the puck into the gates of the Swedish team, but after watching the video replay the goal was canceled due to offside.

Earlier on the same day, the Russian national team beat the German team with a score of 2: 1 and reached the semifinals of the tournament.

In the remaining matches of the quarter-finals, the Canadians will play with the Czech Republic (beginning – 3:00 Moscow time), and the US team – with the Slovaks (6:30).

The semi-finals of the World Cup will be held on the night of January 5 Moscow time, while the final and the match for third place will take place on the night of January 6.