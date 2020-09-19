The two-week quarantine has been lifted from the Finnish hockey club Jokerit, and the team is returning to training. This was announced on Saturday, September 19 press service club.

It is noted that the players were quarantined after the September 9 match with the Russian club Neftekhimik, where seven cases of coronavirus were later revealed.

The press service also added that on September 21, the team had a full training session. On September 25, he will play a regular season match with the Russian club Sibir.

According to the latest data from the statistical office WorldometerIn Finland, 8,922 cases of coronavirus were detected, while 339 patients died, and another 7,700 recovered.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, began at the end of December last year. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

According to the data Worldometer as of September 19, over 30.8 million cases of COVID-19 were registered on the planet, more than 958 thousand people died, 22.4 million were cured.