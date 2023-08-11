Finnish “Jokerit” was criticized because of the symbolism, similar to the Russian

According to the source, the fans were outraged by the red star on the team’s jersey – an advertisement for Red Carpet, which is engaged in festival activities. Fans recalled that the red star is a symbol of communism and Russia. It is noted that the outrage was due to the fact that Jokerit played in the Continental Hockey League (KHL).

The team apologized and emphasized that there are many negative historical and political connotations associated with the red star. In the next matches of the club, the color of the star will be changed.

In May 2022, the Finnish Hockey Union banned players from being called up to the national team who would continue to cooperate with the KHL. Prior to this, Jokerit announced the termination of performances in the league.