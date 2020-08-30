Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto met with former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. The Finnish politician said this in his Twitter…

The meeting took place in the capital of Lithuania Vilnius. Haavisto stressed that the Belarusian opposition is striving for a dialogue with the country’s authorities.

In addition, Haavisto had a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Linas Linkevičius. There, the ministers discussed the importance of cooperation between the Nordic and Baltic countries.