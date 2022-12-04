The key factor that prompted Finland to apply for NATO membership was Moscow’s alleged claims about nuclear weapons. This was stated on December 4 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Pekka Haavisto, in an interview Kyodo News on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) held in Lodz, Poland.

According to the head of Finnish diplomacy, Moscow’s “nuclear rhetoric” made Helsinki think about how to react and where to get support.

Since Finland shares some 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia, the country has made a historic change in its security policy and applied to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Haavisto added.

He indicated that Hungary would approve Finland’s application in early February, and he “very much hopes that everything will be sorted out in the spring.”

A day earlier, the Military Thought magazine, published by the Ministry of Defense, noted that Russia would have to build up troops in the northern direction if Finland and Sweden joined NATO. The publication says that today the potential admission of the two countries into the North Atlantic Alliance must be considered as the most urgent challenge for the Russian Federation, since the border with the military bloc will increase by more than thousands of kilometers.

At the same time, the Russian side has repeatedly declared the inadmissibility of the use of nuclear weapons.

So, on November 3, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said that Russia was not going to use nuclear weapons in the Ukrainian conflict. According to the diplomat, the Russian side firmly adheres to the belief that a nuclear war cannot be won and should never be unleashed.

A day earlier, a statement about the need to prevent nuclear war appeared on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry. In it, Moscow called on the countries of the “nuclear five” to stop encouraging provocations with the use of weapons of mass destruction (WMD). Russia is firmly convinced that in the current “turbulent situation” in the world, the priority task is to prevent any military clash of nuclear powers, the ministry noted.

In September, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stressed that only those people who behave irresponsibly talk about nuclear escalation in the world.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership on 18 May. At the end of June, members of the bloc officially invited countries to join the North Atlantic Alliance and agreed to sign accession protocols.