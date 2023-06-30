Wilhem Junnila, on Thursday in the Finnish Parliament after passing the motion of no confidence. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

The Finnish Minister of Economy, the far-right Vilhelm Junnila, resigned this Friday, after only 10 days in office and less than 48 hours after narrowly surviving a vote of no confidence motivated by his ties to neo-Nazi groups. Some statements by Junnila, in which he proposed that Helsinki promote “climate abortions” in Africa to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions, have led the Christian Democrats, one of the minority partners of the new Finnish Executive, the most right-wing in the history of the Nordic country, demanded his resignation.

Junnila passed last Wednesday a motion against him promoted by The Greens, which was joined by the rest of the center-left opposition formations and the Swedish People’s Party of Finland (RKP), a partner of the coalition Executive formed last week and also made up of the Christian Democrats, the far-right Finns Party and the conservative National Coalition. The motion was rejected in the Eduskunta (Parliament) by 95 votes to 86, in a plenary session in which 11 opposition deputies did not participate, including Sanna Marin, the former Social Democratic prime minister who was defeated by the right and the extreme right. in the April elections. The absence of more than a dozen parliamentarians prevented the motion from prospering, despite having the support of the RKP, a formation that represents the Swedish-speaking minority and that had constant friction with the Finns Party for more than two months of negotiations to form a government.

The motion of no confidence was filed because of Junnila’s ties to neo-Nazi groups and her extremist and racist jokes and statements. In March, at a campaign event, the 41-year-old politician congratulated a fellow party member for running in position 88 on the electoral lists, a number used in neo-Nazi symbols in reference to heil hitler. During the last legislature, the far-right politician was the main speaker at various events organized by the Nordic Resistance Movement, a neo-Nazi group outlawed in 2020 by the Supreme Court. Junnila also shared several controversial photos on social media years ago, including one of a snowman in his garden with an obvious resemblance to a Ku Klux Klan member.

After passing the motion, and being publicly endorsed by Petteri Orpo, the conservative prime minister, Päivi Räsänen, a Christian Democrat MP, posted on Twitter that Junnila proposed in 2019, in a written parliamentary question to the government, that Helsinki encourage “abortions climate change” in the African countries with the highest birth rates to reduce the impact of human activity on the environment. Räsänen, who was acquitted last year after being charged with hate speech over homophobic comments on social media, demanded that Junnila clarify whether she still maintained that the Finnish government should promote “climate abortions”.

Instead of retracting or qualifying, this Friday morning Junnila responded to the Christian Democrat deputy with a Facebook post in which he stated that his proposal from four years ago “is an initiative fully in line with the program agreement” of the new Finnish government. In an extensive message, the far-right argued that a drastic reduction in the birth rate in Africa would improve the quality of life on the continent, “would empower women and girls” and would mean “advancement in achieving climate goals.”

After Junnila’s publication on the social network, Sari Essayah, a Christian Democratic leader and Minister of Agriculture, demanded the resignation of her partner in the Government, less than 36 hours after the five deputies of her party voted against the motion of censorship. “I’m shocked. The idea of ​​reducing the world’s population by driving abortions in Africa is eco-fascism of the worst kind,” Essayah told the newspaper. Helsingin Sanomat.

Faced with pressure from Christian Democrat and Swedish-speaking deputies, Junnila announced her resignation through a statement: “Despite the confidence of the party and my parliamentary group, I see the matter as follows: considering the continuation of the Government and the reputation of Finland, I think it is impossible for me to continue satisfactorily as a minister.”

The controversy surrounding the former Minister of Economy was about to cause the fall of the Executive less than a week after it was constituted, since Riikka Purra, Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Finns Party, threatened to leave the coalition if it prospered the motion of censure. The case of Junnila, the second minister who has held office for the shortest time in the history of Finland, has shown the difficulties that Orpo will have to keep the quadripartite government that he leads cohesive, in which the ultra-rightists control seven ministries, including they some key as Justice or Interior.

