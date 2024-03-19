Finnish farmers will hold tractor marches in support of agricultural producers

Farmers in Finland announced that on March 22 and 23 they will hold a “food march” on tractors to draw attention to the problems of farmers. About it reported Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest Owners of Finland.

“The plight of farms in food markets will become known to the general public. On Friday, producers from Eastern and Central Finland will gather at the Kuopio market,” the union announced.

Farmers accuse the government of the country that subsidies to support agricultural enterprises have not changed for 20 years, despite the active growth of the overall state budget. Farmers are also struggling due to rising interest rates and rising production costs.

The union added that during the tractor marches it intends to remind the government “of the need to keep its promises as it prepares to adopt the state budget for the coming years.”

On March 12, Polish farmers protesting against unfair competition blocked the border with Ukraine in four directions.