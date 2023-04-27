Finnish economy | The Bank of Finland warns of the risks of increased interest rates

According to Marja Nykänen, the vice-chairman of the board of the Bank of Finland, the spring storm in the banking sector reminded us how quickly the situation can escalate if trust in banks is shaken.

Interest rates the rapid increase has increased the risks of the financial system, estimates the Bank of Finland in its stability assessment published on Thursday.

“The rapid and strong rise in interest rates has increased the risks related to financial stability in Finland, as household indebtedness increased strongly during low interest rates,” says the vice-chairman of the board Marja Nykänen in the bulletin.

The increased interest rates on loans burden households in particular. The plight of heavily indebted households may increase when loan servicing and other everyday expenses increase at the same time.

“The debt taken on during low interest rates may turn out to be too large, even if the solvency in itself is sufficient to service the debt. There should be enough money for other things in life. If households significantly reduce their consumption, the economy may weaken more than expected in Finland,” says Nykänen.

The rise in interest rates has already reduced the sale of apartments and lowered their prices in Finland. The Bank of Finland emphasizes that housing prices are typically stronger in a downturn when the decline has been preceded by a rapid and debt-driven rise in prices.

Apartments have fallen in price the most in the biggest cities, where the price increase has been the fastest and apartment deals have been financed with larger-than-average loans. Just under a third of Finnish households have a mortgage.

According to a survey conducted by the Bank of Finland, about a quarter of the housing loan portfolio is protected against rising interest rates. Households with the most debt have taken interest rate hedges relatively less than others, which is likely to raise concerns.

Interest rates the increase is due to the fact that the European Central Bank has tightened monetary policy strongly in order to control exceptionally fast inflation.

Rapid inflation harms both households and companies. Households’ real incomes will shrink and companies’ costs will increase, causing consumption and production to decrease.

Bank of Finland underlines that rising interest rates can bring to light risks taken during low interest rates, which create threats to the stability of the financial system.

The threats came true in March in the United States and Europe. Three US banks collapsed due to excessive risks and the Swiss Credit Suisse, which had been in trouble for a long time, was sold to its competitor UBS with the support of the authorities.

“The solvency of Finnish banks has remained strong, and they do not seem to have the same balance sheet and liquidity risks as banks that have run into problems. However, attention must also be paid to the risks of banks’ fundraising and the adequacy of liquidity in Finland,” says Nykänen.

According to the Bank of Finland, international regulatory reforms have strengthened banks’ crisis resilience. Additional capital requirements have been set for Finnish banks, which can cover the risks inherent in the entire system.

Finnish banks are also strong to face the growing risks of the Nordic housing and real estate markets, the Bank of Finland estimates.

Ministry of Finance According to the Bank of Finland, the recommendation of the working group on the legally binding debt ceiling, i.e. the maximum debt ratio, is important from the perspective of financial stability.

In the debt ceiling, an upper limit would be defined for how much the debt service expenses can be in relation to the income of the loan applicant.

In Europe, the Bank of Finland believes that completing the banking union would be a significant step towards unity. Common European deposit protection would further strengthen confidence in the European banking system.

“The spring storm in the banking sector reminded us how quickly the situation can escalate if trust in banks is shaken. The stability of the financial system is created through long-term work. Important measures would be a stronger ceiling for household borrowing in Finland than at present, and common protection for bank deposits in Europe,” says Nykänen.