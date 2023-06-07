AFPi

AFP

06/06/2023 – 22:26

The Finnish company UPM inaugurated, this Tuesday (6), its second pulp mega-mill in Uruguay, the biggest investment in the country’s history, whose expected impact on the national GDP reaches 3.4%.

“UPM Paso de los Toros will position Uruguay among the main global exporters of pulp”, said the government of President Luis Lacalle Pou in a statement.

Located in the center of the country, on the banks of the Negro River, around 260 kilometers north of Montevideo, UPM Paso de los Toros has an annual production capacity of 2.1 million tons of eucalyptus pulp and “is energy efficient, with minimal environmental impacts”, says the company.

In addition to this new plant, the total investment of US$3.47 billion (just over R$17 billion) includes a specialized pulp terminal in the port of Montevideo, as well as local infrastructure works, he added.

UPM said that with the eucalyptus planting operations, the Paso de los Toros and Fray Bentos pulp mills (the first in the country) and the related logistics, the company’s value chain in Uruguay will generate around 7,000 jobs direct and around 10,000 indirect.

The second UPM plant, located in Pueblo Centenario, received the licenses to start operating, including environmental ones, in April.

The first ship with a full load from UPM Paso de los Toros, of approximately 50,000 tons of pulp, left the port of Montevideo on May 26th.

At the inauguration this Tuesday, Lacalle Pou highlighted that all governments have acted in the development of the forestry sector in Uruguay since the return to democracy.

The first UPM mega-plant in the country, which at the time was called Botnia, was installed in 2007 in Fray Bentos, on the Uruguay River, on the border with Argentina, during the first government of Tabaré Vázquez (2005-2010).

Since its construction, the plant has sparked a bitter controversy with Argentina, where activists blocked traffic for nearly four years on a bilateral international bridge.

Argentina also took the case to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. In 2010, the court rejected his demand to relocate the plant on the grounds that there is no evidence that the venture pollutes and ordered both countries to jointly control the environmental impact on the river.























