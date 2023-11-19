Fontanka: Finnish border guards began negotiations on refugees at the Vartius checkpoint

Finnish border guards have begun negotiations with Russians about the fate of refugees arriving through the Vartius checkpoint. The publication reports this “Fontanka” with reference to local media.

According to the source, some people who ended up on the Finnish side on November 19 did not apply for asylum. Now the border guards of the Scandinavian country are trying to figure out what to do with the migrants and whether they even want to go to Finland.

It is clarified that passage through the checkpoint is closed. According to the publication, the night before, when Vartius was closed for the first time, the situation at the border checkpoint was similar.

Earlier it was reported that Finland unplannedly closed the Vartius border checkpoint on the evening of Saturday, November 18. The reason for the temporary suspension was the overload of the checkpoint: 67 asylum seekers arrived there during the day.