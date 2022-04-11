Finland and Sweden, both countries under social democratic leadership, have accelerated their steps towards NATO. They have done so from their position as members of the European Union (EU), but not formally aligned with the Atlantic Alliance. The Stockholm government defended the line of neutrality for decades, although from the position of a country “associated” with the defensive alliance. The one from Helsinki kept his distance even more, needing not to disturb the powerful Russian neighbor.

“NATO Article 5 offers global security. NATO means not only joint exercises, but also a common defense policy,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin now told Nordic Yle radio and television. Today, there is no other system that offers similar security guarantees, she added.

Article 5 is the one that commits the member states to come out in defense of any other ally, in case of aggression against their territory. Or, put another way, to defend the territory of the Alliance as a whole as its own. Finland, with 1,340 kilometers of border with Russia, suddenly seems to share the fear of the Baltic countries of becoming the next country attacked by its neighbor, after Ukraine. The difference is that Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, former Soviet republics, have been full members of NATO since 2004. They are, therefore, under the umbrella of that article.

The Social Democrat Marin seems willing to take a step that, since the invasion of Ukraine, has been seen as close. Public opinion in her country took a 180 degree turn and now supports the entry – more than 60% of the population, according to recent polls.

Deadlines



The moment to consummate the formal request could be towards the end of May or, at the latest, the following month, in time to be sealed during the NATO summit to be held in Madrid, between June 29 and 30.

The time has come to discuss it seriously, argued Marin, who has announced a report prepared by his government on security policy for this week.

His Swedish co-religionist, Magdalea Andersson, is also considering an accelerated process of accession to the Alliance. For the Swedish Social Democrats the issue is somewhat more sensitive, since last November the government party spoke out against joining NATO.

The Swedish Social Democrats on Monday gave a twist to that November resolution. The then decision was suddenly formally ‘invalidated’. “The analyzes that led to that decision-making were based on a reality that no longer exists after the start of the Russian invasion,” said the general secretary of the Swedish Social Democrats, Tobias Baudin, in a statement.

Sweden will hold parliamentary elections in September and the whole of its parliamentary spectrum refines its strategies for this “new reality”. Andersson’s Social Democrats cannot risk being left behind on an issue that is currently a priority for their country.

Russia obviously responds to each of these steps with threats and delegitimization. The Kremlin spokesman, Dimitru Peskov, reminded Helsinki and Stockholm this weekend that any new extension of NATO “endangers” the stability of Europe.

The successive pronouncements, both from Europe and from Washington, that Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine has done the exact opposite of what it was intended to do – that is, to cohere the Alliance instead of undermining it – seem to have been fulfilled even among those Nordic countries « associates”, but not members of their structures.

But for both Nordic countries, as for the Alliance as a whole, the dilemma is which is more risky, whether to enter as a full ally or the false neutrality of the “associated” countries.

For applicants, the period that elapses between their formal request for admission and the ratification, which must be unanimous, of all the allies, can be especially complex. This is the only way to be protected from the famous collective defense clause, article 5. The Madrid summit is the most favorable scenario to speed up this process. And Marin and Andersson are aiming for a mutually supportive request, to ensure that they at least present themselves as a common Nordic cause.