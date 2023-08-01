Finnair | The union’s claim: Finnair terminated the mechanic’s employment because of the ay connection

According to Ammatiliitto Pro, disputes related to the ay movement are behind the termination of the employment contract.

Trade union According to Pro, Finnair Technical Services, which maintains Finnair’s machines, has illegally terminated the aircraft mechanic’s contract.

Pro considers the termination of the contract to be illegal and believes that it is based on working in the ay shop.

Director of Ammatiliitto Pro Minea Pyykönen according to this, it is specifically about the termination of the employment relationship and not the dismissal. Termination means that the employment relationship ends immediately.

In the background are disputes between two factions involving harassment reports of workplace bullying. Both groups have made announcements about each other.

There has been a feud between two groups that pursue the interests of different employees for years, says Pyykönen.

The groupings in question are the ATA, a professional department under the IAU of the Aviation Union [Avoinen tekniikan ammattiosasto] and the Aviation Technology Association ITA ry.

In 2020, ITA separated from IAU into its own professional association. After the secession, ATA was established.

My laundry due to allegations of workplace harassment, the employer ordered that the flight mechanic should move to work at the parent company Finnair instead of the subsidiary Finnair Technical Services. The mechanic’s job description would have changed, and the person in question does not have the training for the tasks he was assigned to, says Pyykönen.

According to Pyykönen, the mechanic did not agree to this, which is why his employment was terminated on Monday.

The mechanic in question has served as the collective action representative of the majority of employees, as the labor protection representative confirmed by the election commissions, and as the chairman of the ITA’s professional department.

Finnair and its subsidiary have a valid collective agreement that applies to both ITA and ATA members. On the other hand, ITA does not have its own collective agreement.

My laundry according to the termination of the employment relationship, there is also a suspicion of discrimination due to belonging to the ay movement. According to him, it seems that, according to the employer, the mechanic worked in the wrong union.

“The shop stewards strongly pursue the interests of the employees they represent. Our view is that there have been attempts to smoke the mechanic in question out of the workplace for a long time due to trade union activities.”

According to the Equality Act, no one may be discriminated against on the basis of trade union activities.

The professional association Pro is taking the case to court.

Finnair Director of Technology Juho Ojala comment by email that the company cannot comment on the details of an individual employee or employment relationship. Finnair Tekniika is staffed by employees of both Finnair’s parent company and Technical Services OY.

As Director of Technology, Ojala is responsible for both the airworthiness of Finnair’s aircraft fleet and the maintenance activities of the subsidiary.

He confirms that one employee’s employment has been terminated in the near future.

“In general, there must be very compelling grounds for terminating the employment relationship, and it is only possible if the essential obligations defined in the employment contract or the law are violated or seriously neglected. At Finnair, we act as required by law,” Ojala states.

According to Ojala, the company does not accept discrimination in any form.

“We also have a good conversational connection with the trustees representing different personnel groups, and we have effective ways of conducting a continuous dialogue,” Ojala states in the email.