Finnair Plus | The major change in Finnair's flight point program is delayed

Finnair's frequent flyer program is now scheduled to be renewed at the beginning of March, while previously the change was supposed to take place at the beginning of the year.

Carrier Finnair says that the major change to the loyalty program will be postponed by a good month due to technical reasons.

Finnair plans to change its Finnair Plus flight points program to one based on the amount of money spent. Currently, progression in the program is based on the number of flights.

The company's goal was to make the change at the beginning of next year, but now the reforms are scheduled to take effect on March 9.

“Our goal was to implement the changes at the end of January. The technical work to implement the changes in our systems has progressed well, but we still need a little more time to develop and test the renewed services to ensure that they work smoothly,” the company says in its customer message.

Finnair says that it will update the changes to its systems in stages over the course of four days from 8 to 11. March. Some services will be disabled during the update.

Finnair announced in August that next year it will introduce the Avios loyalty currency of British Airways' parent company IAG and change the Finnair Plus program to one based on the amount of money spent.

Finnair in the loyalty program, the company's customers earn level points for their purchases in order to move up the membership levels and reward points that can be used to buy flights and additional services, for example.

After next year's change, loyalty program members will collect Avios currency instead of reward points. Members advance to new membership levels based on the total sum of the flights and additional services they have purchased from Finnair.

In the future, the number of flights will no longer affect progression from member level to another or the accumulation of loyalty currency.

In practice, the loyalty program becomes similar to grocery store bonus programs, which reward customers directly based on the amount of money spent.

Finnar's frequent customers can upgrade to a new level based on the number of flights until the end of February.

Finnair converts the loyal customer's Plus points into Avios currency at a ratio of 3:2, i.e. three reward points equal two Avios.

According to Finnair, the value of existing award points will not change, as the current point prices will also be updated to Avios currency with the same ratio.

According to Finnair, the frequent customer retains at least the current level after converting the level point balances. The level is checked at the end of the ongoing monitoring period.

The lowest level of Finnair's loyalty program is Basic and the highest is Platinum Lumo.