Finnair | Hilkka Tuomi was disappointed with the paid additional service she bought from Finnair: “It feels like a scam”

Hilkka Tuomi from Vantaa bought a paid additional service for his flights from Finnair, which he thought meant nothing.

to Madrid Traveled from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport Hilkka Tuomi was bitterly disappointed with the paid additional service he bought from Finnair. He feels that the 19 euro additional service purchased for three adults to ensure adjacent seats is a scam.

Tuomi traveled with her baby and parents to Spain in October. He booked the plane tickets through Finnair’s online service two months in advance. The flight was operated by an Iberia chartered plane.

Since the parents’ flights were on their own reservation, Tuomi bought everyone a paid additional service for both flights to ensure adjacent seats.

However, after checking in for the round trip, Tuomi noticed that the parents were surprisingly placed in a different row from her and the baby.

Tuomi called Finnair’s customer service, who was told that the additional fee does not necessarily guarantee the desired seat. Despite the payment, the seat may differ by up to five rows from the reserved seat.

“The customer service representative was friendly and was able to change our place. He also said that he had reserved seats for all of us from row 14 on the arrival trip.”

However, Tuomea was upset that he had had to call a toll-free service number for a matter that should have been paid for and in order.

On the return trip From Madrid to Vantaa, it was a big surprise when it turned out that the seats were on different sides of the plane again. This time there were more than ten rows of seats apart.

“I was placed at a completely different end of the plane than my parents and in the window seat. Passengers with a baby are usually placed in aisle seats,” says Tuomi, who takes many flights every year.

The field customer service agent was able to move her and the baby’s place closer to their parents. On the plane, Tuomi himself asked the person sitting next to his parents to switch seats with him.

“It didn’t suit the staff, because there weren’t enough oxygen masks in line. We were moved again, this time to row 14, where we were originally supposed to be.”

Tuomi wonders how it can be possible to charge for a service that practically does not exist.

“I have been a loyal user of Finnair, but in the future I will at least not buy the additional service in question.”

Finnair director of communications Days Tallqvist became familiar with the case based on Tuome’s reservation number.

“As stated on our website, a reserved place cannot be guaranteed in all situations. We don’t sell an exact seat (row and letter), but you can choose a seat next to the aisle or window or in the middle of the row.”

According to Tallqvist, more than 96% of the customers who bought a seat get their reserved seat. The most typical reason for a booking not being successful is a change of aircraft or a change in the size of business class and economy class.

‘”That has also been the issue here. In addition, the members of the travel party were on two different reservations, so our system does not recognize that they are traveling together.”

According to Tallqvist, we always try to keep groups within the same reservation next to each other. A seat next to a certain person can only be reserved between people with the same reservation.

“We will further clarify this information on our website so that no misunderstandings arise.”

According to Tallqvist, there was also a change in the engine version on the return flight, and even then the arrangement of adjacent seats was not successful. When traveling with a baby, the row is determined by where the extra oxygen mask for the child is.

“Of course, when reserving a seat, the customer cannot know how the children’s oxygen masks are distributed on the plane in question.”

“We are sorry that the reservation of seats was not successful. We will refund the additional service fees paid to these customers.”