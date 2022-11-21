Finnair | Heidi Vaarika’s flight home was canceled due to the strike, and we would have had to wait days for a new one

Flights canceled due to the strike of Finnair’s cabin service have caused inconvenience to passengers. The information about replacement flights came to many in the last tinga.

in Budapest who was on a conference trip Heidi Vaarikan the phone rang on Sunday evening a little before half past eleven.

The message came from Finnair. It read that the next day’s return flight to Helsinki for Vaarika and her spouse has been canceled – and that the replacement flight is only four days later on Thursday.

Finnair canceled about a hundred flights on Sunday and Monday due to the strike regarding Finnair’s cabin service.

Vaarika had been in Budapest since last Thursday. Waiting for the return flight until the following Thursday was not an option for them.

“It didn’t suit us at all. We have four small children at home waiting for mommy and daddy to come back. And Tuesday is a working day.”

The Vaarikas immediately decided to cancel the replacement flight and started looking for new flights for Monday themselves. Those were finally found on a layover via Munich.

“The trip was much longer and more expensive. Flights became triple the price compared to before. Fortunately, we had money to buy the tickets”, says Heidi Vaarika.

The Vaarikats had to pay a total of 1,500 euros for the two plane tickets they bought on Sunday evening.

They have now applied for compensation for additional costs and delays.

Raspberry wishes that the information about the flight change would have come earlier. The Vaarikas did not know about the strike, so the announcement came as a surprise to them.

“It’s a good thing you hadn’t gone to bed already. Otherwise, it could have happened that we wouldn’t have gotten any flights for Monday at all.”

Vaarikat will be at home in Vihti after midnight on the night between Monday and Tuesday. Originally, their plane was supposed to be in Helsinki on Monday already at three in the afternoon.

“Fortunately, my mother, who was a babysitter, is retired, so she didn’t have to leave right away.”

“ “Put on a little panic.”

Also Emma OIivia Koivisto had to worry about his flight over the weekend. Koivisto and her husband were leaving for three weeks in Thailand on Monday.

“The information about the strike came out of the blue. It put on a little panic.”

On Sunday at three in the afternoon, Koivisto noticed from Finnair’s website that the flight had been cancelled.

There was no information about the replacement flight.

“I called Finnair’s customer service three times, but there was no answer, they said we had to wait.”

On the night before Monday, Koivisto and her husband set the alarm clock to ring every two hours, so that they could be on call to see if there was information about replacement flights.

The information finally came at seven in the morning. A replacement flight was already arranged for Monday.

At the airport on Monday afternoon, the atmosphere in Koivisto is good. The new flight departs only three hours later than the original flights, and the delay will not cause major problems for the plans.

However, Koivisto wonders how the customer service got so badly congested. He queued there for a total of one and a half hours on Sunday.

“It was miserable waiting in line for so long when the answer was always ‘I don’t know.’ It would be good if there were personnel to investigate situations like this.”

Finnair communications manager Kaisa Tikkanen for all flights canceled due to the strike, it has now been possible to arrange a replacement flight. About a hundred flights were canceled due to the strike.

“Of course, when there are many cancellations at once, it takes time to find new replacement flights.”

All flights were processed on Monday morning, and according to Tikkanen, the customers have received information about the replacement flight.

Replacement flights were not arranged for everyone on the same day.

“It varies depending on availability, if, for example, there are no flights every day. In some cases, you have to wait several days.”

“We will arrange accommodation for the customer at the destination if they have to wait overnight for a replacement flight.”

If the replacement flight does not work for the customer, the reservation can be canceled and a refund can be requested for the canceled flight. Each compensation claim is evaluated separately.

Finnair only found out about the strike on Saturday afternoon, Tikkanen says.

“Customer service was temporarily congested over the weekend, which was to be expected when there is a change on such a fast schedule. But now the situation has normalized.”