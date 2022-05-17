On Tuesday, the Finnish parliament agreed, by 188 deputies to eight against, to submit an application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The vote, which came at the conclusion of two days of discussions, clears the way for Finland to apply for membership in the Western Defense Alliance.

Last Sunday, President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced their desire to submit an application to join NATO. Currently, Niinisto has to sign the request to be delivered, along with a similar Swedish document, at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde had already signed her country’s request this morning.