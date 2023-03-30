Finland’s NATO ratification | Information about schedules is conflicting – According to the latest information, Turkey’s vote will be after six in the evening at the earliest

Finland’s NATO membership application is on the agenda of the Turkish parliament, but it is difficult to predict the schedule of the session.

Finland The processing of the NATO membership application is on the agenda of the Turkish Parliament on Thursday. However, the official information about whether there will be time to deal with the topic today is contradictory.

The session of the Turkish Parliament started on Thursday at 2 p.m., and Finland’s NATO membership is on the parliament’s agenda in points three, four and eight.

A member of the Turkish Foreign Affairs Committee told HS after the session started that Finland’s ratification will be voted on after six at the earliest, but possibly later, but hopefully before eight or nine in the evening.

“It will be done today,” he said.

Just before the start of the parliamentary session, another Turkish official source told HS’s interpreter Pinar for Sezer, that it is highly unlikely that Finland’s NATO membership will be discussed on Thursday. He estimates that the matter will move to Saturday or even Monday.

“Probability [Suomen ratifioinnin käsittelylle tänään] is 0.0001 percent,” the official source stated.

It is very difficult to predict the hearing schedules of the Turkish Parliament. Before the discussion of Finland’s NATO membership, there are a lot of nationally interesting topics on the agenda.

The Turkish parliament started Thursday’s session with climate and environmental issues, which have become a politically significant topic in Turkey after the devastating earthquakes. The topic was discussed to the end.

Next on the list are veterans’ pension issues. However, after the environmental issues, the parliament moved on to deal with issues outside the agenda, from inflation to women’s rights.

Turkey the parliament’s foreign affairs committee unanimously approved the ratification of Finland’s membership last week. Also the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has recommended the admission of Finland to NATO.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto stated on Wednesday to HS that even in Turkey it is hardly known on which day the ratification will finally be discussed in the parliament.