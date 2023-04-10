Finland’s NATO membership | Russian commander: Russia is strengthening its air defense in Finland’s neighboring areas

According to the commander of the Russian air defense forces, Andrei Demin, Finland’s accession to NATO has increased the threats against Russia in the northwestern parts of the country.

Russian the army is planning to strengthen its air defense on its border with Finland.

Commander of the Russian Air Defense Forces and Deputy Commander of the Aerospace Forces Andrei Deminin the planned actions are due to the increased threats that Finland’s joining the military alliance NATO poses to Russia.

Demin told about it in an interview published in the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) magazine on Monday. The news agencies Reuters and Interfax.

“Finland has become part of the NATO bloc. Sweden is preparing to join it. Under these conditions, the Air Defense Forces will clarify issues related to the protection of the state border in accordance with the increased threat level in the northwest of the country,” said Demin in an interview with the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Finland became a member of NATO on April 4.

Demin’s according to the measures are due to the doctrines of the war in Ukraine. He says that Russia has deployed more than 50 mobile radar stations and A-50 radar surveillance aircraft that patrol around the clock. In addition, its anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense in Ukraine’s neighboring regions has been strengthened.

Demin says that air defense units have been established in the areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia to defend key facilities. According to Demin, Russia has also tried to increase the production of the RLK-MC system intended for combating unmanned aerial vehicles.

“The purpose of the upcoming changes is to develop the Russian armed forces and air defense,” says Demin.