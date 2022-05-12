Home page politics

Finland wants to join NATO: the President and Prime Minister are in favor of it. The background is the Ukraine war. Russia responds.

+++ 5.40 p.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) Finland assures “the full support of the federal government” on the way to joining NATO. In a phone call with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Scholz welcomed the country’s declaration of immediate accession to the western defense alliance, said the spokesman for the federal government, Steffen Hebestreit. One of the topics discussed in the conversation was the security situation in Europe as a result of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

In response to the war, Finland’s political leadership is demanding that the country join NATO as soon as possible. In a joint statement on Thursday, Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna MarinMarin spoke out clearly in favor of membership in the western military alliance. For Finland, which had not entered into an alliance of this kind for a long time, the step would be historic. Accession would double the NATO border with Russia in one fell swoop.

Olaf Scholz assures Finland “the full support of the federal government” for joining NATO. © dpa/Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen

Finland wants to join NATO: Russia announces countermeasures

+++ 3 p.m.: Russia sees Finland’s possible NATO membership as a threat. “Another expansion of NATO will not make our continent more stable and secure,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to the Interfax agency. According to Peskov, Russia will analyze the consequences of Finland joining NATO with a view to its own security. Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin have already instructed to strengthen the security of Russia’s western flank with a view to NATO activities. “NATO is moving in our direction,” said Peskow.

Peskov also accused Finland of taking unfriendly moves against Russia within the EU. Moscow will also react to this. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow complained about a “radical change in foreign policy” in Helsinki. If the neighbor joins NATO, Russian-Finnish relations will be severely damaged. “Russia will be forced to respond appropriately – in military-technical and other terms – to take into account the threats to its national security,” the ministry said in a statement.

Finland is drawn to Brussels: President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin have called for their country to join NATO “immediately”. © Markku Ulander

NATO promises Finland to join quickly

+++ 12.30 p.m.: As the country’s political leadership announced today, Finland intends to apply for NATO membership “immediately” (see initial notification). Accession to NATO could then take place very quickly. “The accession process would run smoothly and quickly,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Finland is one of NATO’s closest partners, a mature democracy, a member of the EU and a key factor when it comes to Euro-Atlantic security. “They would be warmly welcomed into NATO,” said Stoltenberg.

“I agree with President Niinistö and Prime Minister Marin that NATO membership would strengthen both NATO and Finnish security,” Stoltenberg said. Finland’s membership would also show that NATO’s door is open and that Finland decides its own future. Stoltenberg was obviously referring to the fact that Russia has repeatedly tried to prevent countries from joining NATO with threats.

In a hurry to NATO: Finland is drawn to Brussels

First report from Thursday, May 12th: Helsinki – The Ukraine war has changed a lot. For example, the debate in Finland and Sweden about joining NATO. It is now a foregone conclusion that the two northern European countries will join the military alliance.

Today Finland took the first step. President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin have chosen one Nato– Admission of their country, which shares a border of more than 1,300 kilometers with Russia Has. In a joint statement on Thursday, the two endorsed membership in the western military alliance. “Finland must immediately apply for NATO membership,” the statement said.

It is now expected that Finland will decide to apply for membership in the coming days. Ultimately, the decision to join NATO is made jointly by the President and the government. Denmark has already welcomed the position of Finland’s political leadership in favor of rapid NATO accession. “Denmark will of course warmly welcome Finland to NATO,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote on Twitter. Finnish accession would strengthen NATO and common security.

Finland on the way to NATO: accession in May?

Niinistö and Marin recently traveled to numerous NATO countries to talk, among other things, about security guarantees in a possible transitional period between the application and admission. The USA, Germany and other NATO members have expressly stated that they want to support applications from the previous partner states Finland and Sweden, provided that the two Nordic countries decide to do so.

The applications of the two countries will be approved with certainty. The date is still open. One possible date is the planned NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June. But it could also be before that. “We will not wait for the Madrid summit if it is possible sooner,” said a NATO official. During the year-long ratification process, the allies would provide an increased troop presence in the region, hold more military drills and maritime patrols in the Baltic Sea, and potentially send US and British forces to Finland and Sweden, it said.

To date, Finland and Sweden have been close partners of NATO. Accession by the two states would massively change the balance of power in the region. Russia has therefore announced “serious consequences” if it joins NATO. (cs/dpa)