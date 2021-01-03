Finland’s youth team defeated Sweden in the quarter-finals of the World Ice Hockey Championship (WCH). The online broadcast of the match was carried out on the Championship.ru website.

The meeting, held in Edmonton, Canada, ended with a score of 3: 2. In the first period, the Finnish team conceded two goals, but in the second, Henri Nikkanen was able to reduce the gap by one goal. In the third period, Anton Lundell and Roni Hirvonen scored two more and secured the victory for the team.

The rival of the Finnish national team in the semifinals will be determined later.

Earlier, the Russian youth team defeated the German team in the quarterfinals of the World Ice Hockey Championship with a score of 2: 1. In the Russian team, Vasily Ponomarev and Danil Bashkirov distinguished themselves, scoring against the Germans in the first and second periods, respectively.