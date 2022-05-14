On Thursday, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced their support for their country’s entry into NATO, stressing that “NATO membership will enhance Finland’s security. By joining the 30-country, US-led alliance, our country will increase the strength of the entire defense alliance.”

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that “Moscow should take retaliatory steps, whether military-technical or of another nature, in order to stop the growth of threats to its national security, and Helsinki should be aware of the responsibilities and consequences of such a step.”

Finland is a country of the European Union, and it has the longest border with Russia, with a length of 1,340 km, and was invaded by the Soviet Union during World War II, and it is also one of the few countries of the Union that did not end forced conscription, or significantly reduce military spending, after the Cold War put in place. its weights.

Moscow sees NATO as a strategic threat to its influence in the region, and demands that it not approach its borders, while NATO defends the policy of open doors for countries to join it, and the sovereignty of those countries over that decision.

Finland’s move, which Sweden might emulate, would confront Russian President Vladimir Putin with the same result he said the war in Ukraine was meant to avoid, a further expansion of NATO toward Russia.

A win for NATO and a challenge for Russia

On the repercussions of the Finnish move, Leon Radziosini, an analyst specializing in political and strategic affairs, said that Finland’s accession to the alliance, as well as the possibility of Sweden taking the same step, blatantly challenge Putin’s demands to reduce NATO’s presence in the region, as this would add to NATO territory 300,000 square miles towards the northeast. It would also double NATO’s border with Russia to nearly 1,600 miles.

Radziocini added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that their acceptance into the military alliance depends on the unanimous agreement of all the current 30 members of NATO, a process that may take months, so Finland and Sweden will remain at risk until their membership is ratified, and the West Accelerate the steps for fear of any Russian military move.

He pointed out that Finland and Sweden’s accession to the alliance represents an opportunity for NATO due to the nature and geography of the two countries and their military capabilities, stressing that they not only enjoy a pre-existing deep defense cooperation at the bilateral level, but also cooperate in multilateral forums, such as the Nordic Defense Cooperation, the European Union and the United Nations, Both have a strong interest in maintaining stability in the Baltic Sea region.

He continued, “Finland and Sweden feel Russian pressure, and see themselves in direct contact with the dynamics that affected Ukraine, although there are clearly profound differences. The presence of the war in Ukraine and the fears of where Putin might target later, can create a broader situation where The security of Finland and Sweden may indeed require closer relations with the Alliance.”

On the possibility of repeating the fate of Ukraine in the two countries, he stressed that “Moscow’s threats further complicate matters, but Russia is unable to open new fronts at the present time.”

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Finland has joined the unfriendly steps taken by the European Union against our country. This cannot but cause our regret and cause similar reactions on our part.”

Peskov responded to a question about whether this poses a threat to Russia: “Certainly … the expansion of NATO does not make our continent more stable and secure.”

Military and logistical reinforcements

Over the past months, Finland and Sweden have strengthened their armed forces and ramped up annual spending on civil defense and weapons, with Helsinki placing an order for 64 F-35s from Lockheed Martin, at a cost of more than $9 billion.

The Finnish government has also stored large quantities of grain and fuel in strategic reserves that will last at least 5 months.

As for Sweden, it raised its defense budget for the year 2021 by about $7 billion, and it is expected to raise this amount to about $11 billion, or nearly 2 percent of the gross domestic product required of NATO members.