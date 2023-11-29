Finlandia Award | Sirpa Kähkönen’s novel receives the Finlandia prize for fiction and huge praise from Jorma Uotisen

“A masterpiece worth living for,” praises Jorma Uotinen, who decided on the award.

Thanks are large:

“The author’s personal experience grows to universal dimensions and he finds something universal about man, shame, anger, lies, joy, hope, dreams and their collapse, death.”

Finlandia Prize for Fiction, 35,000 euros, decided professor, artist Jorma Uotinen by 36 urns by the author of the novel (Siltala). Chip in Kähkönen “is the ability to look at life and other people with understanding and gentleness without resentment or bitterness”.

Uotinen declared that he had found “a masterpiece worth living for”.

as a candidate Sirpa Kähkönen, 59, won for the fifth time already, so he can be considered Finlandia’s konkar, even though the victory is the first.

“It’s really nice and gratifying that it has turned out this way,” she says in Tyyne’s reassuring voice.

Sirpa Kähkönen’s novel is published by Siltala.

In the past, it might have been different, because a young artist has more of a desire to show and be seen, as well as tougher expectations, as creativity researchers point out – and as Kähkönen has also observed for himself.

“I have been calm and in a good mood because the readers have found 36 urns and also gave feedback on it, and there have been good criticisms as well. This award feels like a great addition to a beautiful autumn.”

When I was younger, there was “something really burning” about winning prizes.

Writers’ Union Kähkönen, who served as chairman 2018–22, believes that every writer has to think about his own attitude to competition and build such a protection in his mind that competition does not violate him, at least not too much.

“The wisest of all my colleagues recently said in an interview Joel Haahtelawhose novel this year A night at Whistler’s painting is insanely great: you don’t get into this profession for the sake of awards, but from an inner necessity. I have always moved forward with that kind of thinking.”

Kähkönen says that he also feels wistfulness in his heart, because many excellent novels were left out of the selection of candidates – and the turn of short-form artists, poets, and essayists will never come under current rules.

“The work has been nominated and the work has been chosen, not me. Disappearing myself to the side seems important to parents like this.”

According to him, the significance of the Finlandia prize is that literature in general can be seen and discussed.

To those responsible taking on tasks is a topic that Kähkönen explores in his winning novel, right down to its name. Along these lines:

Why are some of us conditioned to take responsibility for everything? And can you give up responsibility, stop carrying the earth on your shoulders, leave it up to others and quiet down in your own framework?

“In this book, I definitely walk out of a landscape I’ve been in for a long time. Its people send me out of there: now you’ve done your job, they say, you get out of here, we’ll stay here. I didn’t know I was approaching this experience when I started writing my novel.”

Kähkönen doesn’t hope that 36 urns would be the end point of his long and prolific career.

“But if the writing ends here, at least it doesn’t end badly.”

The latest after the book, silence followed the author.

“It’s a completely new thing for me, and it feels awfully good: complete ignorance of what I’ll do in the future.”

The feeling of the dutiful toiler has eased.

“Tove Jansson’s is reported to have said that he is not afraid of death but is curious about what actually happens in it. If you could approach all big changes in life with the same attitude, that would be great!”

He now calls for more playfulness and joy.

“If only you could find something in them that you could also give to others.”

Awards candidate hero Kähkönen has of course received the grand prize of the Finnish Cultural Fund, 35,000 euros, last year. The 2014 novel was particularly highlighted in its justifications The Granite Man.

Just The Granite Man, 36 urns and an information book Flames of hate and love (2010) now seem to Kähkösen to be the most lasting achievements of his career.

“Even though he has written all his books with great enthusiasm and conviction, it is exciting to notice how some of them radiate some special energy even for himself.”