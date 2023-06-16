Defense Minister Kaikkonen: Finland will prepare the 17th package of military assistance to Ukraine

The Finnish authorities are preparing a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. This was announced by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, reports RIA News.

According to him, he prepared the 17th package of defensive materials. At the same time, the head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense stressed that it was drawn up taking into account the needs and wishes of Ukraine.