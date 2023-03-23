After being considered the happiest country in the world for the sixth consecutive year, by the World Happiness Report ranking, by the Gallup research company, Finland decided to promote a contest to select 10 people who will have a free stay to learn the concepts of Finnish happiness, in the middle to lakes, mountains and pine trees.

To unlock the secrets of the happiest people in the world, nothing better than spending time with them, right? With that in mind, Visit Finland, the Finnish tourism office, created the campaign “Find the Finnish in you”, which will invite 10 people from all over the world to participate in an initiation seminar on happiness.

+ Finland leads the UN ranking of the happiest countries; Brazil appears in 49th

The event is scheduled to take place from June 12 to 15, 2023, taking advantage of the period of the year when there is the famous “Midnight Sun”, when sunlight continues to radiate from the horizon at night.

According to the French newspaper Le Figaro, the stay will be at the Kuru Resort hotel, located in the lake region (Lakeland), southeast of the country. This adults-only resort is made up of 20 luxury chalets surrounded by pine forests.

The lucky ones will stay for free, although a night for two, including dinner, normally starts at 269 euros (about R$1,500). All travel expenses to Finland as well as travel costs will be paid by the tourist office.

The seminar foresees an immersion in the Finnish way of life in the company of specialists in different areas. “The winner will have the opportunity to become familiar with handicrafts close to nature; to discover healthy eating options for both body and mind; and to practice exercises designed to be performed in the forest and by the lakes”, says Visit Finland, quoted by Le Figaro.

For those who want to try their luck, alone or in pairs, they need to register, until April 2, on the website of the tourism office (in English). First step: fill out a form mentioning your Instagram or TikTok profile – having an account on one of these social platforms is a prerequisite.

Once the form is validated, you will be invited to complete challenges on these social networks until April 2nd. A jury will evaluate “the creativity, authenticity and involvement that will be expressed in the contents”. The names of the 10 selected winners will be announced on May 2nd on the official Visit Finland channels.