The Cabinet of Ministers of Finland announced the opening of two checkpoints on the border with Russia. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the Prime Minister of the neighboring country Petteri Orpo.

According to the head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry, Elina Valtonen, work will resume at Vaalimaa (Torfyanovka) and Niirala (Värtsilä) points. The decision on their opening will be valid until January 14.

According to information Ilta-Sanomatthe decision will come into force on the night of Wednesday, December 13, to Thursday, December 14.

Earlier it was reported that Finland would be ready to gradually open the border with the Russian Federation if the situation normalizes. According to the country's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, the situation on the Finnish-Russian border is peaceful, despite the fact that there are still people there.