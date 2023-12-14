Rantanen: Finland has again decided to close the checkpoints that opened on the border with the Russian Federation

Finnish Interior Minister Marie Rantanen said that the country's authorities decided to close all checkpoints on the land border with Russia a day after opening.

Finnish government accepted a similar decision will be made at an extraordinary meeting. It will come into force on December 15, 2023 at 20:00 (21:00 Moscow time) and will be valid until January 14, 2024.

It will be clarified that Helsinki took this step due to the uncontrolled arrival of refugees.

We were able to establish that illegal immigration on the eastern border of Finland continued Marie Rantanenhead of the Finnish Ministry of Internal Affairs

Refugees were taken to the Russian-Finnish border in minibuses

Finland opened the Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossings at midnight on December 14th. Almost immediately, several refugees from Russia arrived at the Niirala checkpoint and had to clear the snow at the border point themselves. At the same time, the border service accepted applications from everyone who asked for asylum.

According to Yle, per day at both border points arrived at least 62 asylum seekers. Some of them are citizens of Somalia and Syria.

As eyewitnesses said, dozens of refugees along with their bicycles were taken to the Niirala checkpoint in minibuses.

There were about twenty people. But our border guards only let a few through. For some reason, the rest were left to freeze, which the Finns and ours were incredibly happy about. Nobody wants the borders to be closed again because of refugees. eyewitness

Finland criticized for closing border with Russia

The Council of Europe (CoE) condemned Helsinki for closing the border with Russia. CoE Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović sent a letter to Marie Rantanen in which she stated that human rights must be respected even in difficult situations. In her opinion, condemnable actions of another state do not negate Finland's international obligations.

The Commissioner recalled that the obligation of European countries to respect the rights of refugees is enshrined in the 2021 resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Such rights include, for example, the prohibition of refoulement, inhumane treatment and collective deportation of migrants.

Mijatovic also drew the attention of the Finnish authorities to weather conditions that could threaten the life and health of people caught at the border.

And Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov called the situation with Finland’s closing and opening of the checkpoint on the land border with Russia absurd. According to him, by such actions the Finnish authorities are causing damage to their country, their people, and also risk turning the state “into a European backwater.”

The story of the checkpoint is a process taken to the point of absurdity. Opened and closed, opened and closed. And after January 14, what will they do – will they continue to operate it or will they close it every few days? Andrey Klimov Russian senator

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed regret that the good and pragmatic relations between the two countries were replaced by an exclusively Russophobic position.

In addition, the Russian leader’s press secretary denied rumors that Moscow is facilitating the migration influx to Finland. “We do not accept such accusations. Naturally, the border crossing is used by those who have the legal right to do so. In this regard, our border guards fully comply with all their official instructions,” he concluded.

In November, Finland closed the largest checkpoints on the border with Russia

The Finnish government has ordered the closure of the four largest checkpoints in terms of passenger traffic and those closest to St. Petersburg on the border with Russia due to the uncontrolled flow of refugees from Iraq, Syria and Somalia. It is mainly people from Arab countries who are asking for asylum. Intermediaries help them get to their destination. They organize routes to St. Petersburg, and then transport refugees no closer than 30 kilometers from the border, from there the migrants independently travel to the checkpoint on bicycles. The cost of such a service is two to three thousand euros (193-280 thousand rubles).

From November 18, the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra, Niirala and Vartius checkpoints were closed. By November 30, all nine checkpoints stopped working. The country's authorities explained this by a sharp influx of refugees trying to get to Europe. Helsinki stated that this was a provocation by Moscow; the Russian side denied the accusations. From December 14, Finland decided to open two checkpoints – Vaalimaa and Niirala.