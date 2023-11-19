State Duma Deputy Sheremet called Finland’s decision to close the border checkpoint Russophobic

State Duma (State Duma) deputy Mikhail Sheremet called Finland’s decision to close checkpoints on the border with Russia Russophobic. He expressed his opinion in a conversation with RIA News.

“It’s a shame that Finland has adopted Russophobic policies and destructive Baltic behavior,” the parliamentarian said. In his opinion, by closing the checkpoint, the neighboring country unilaterally crossed out centuries-old joint history and economic ties.

Sheremet accused the Finnish authorities of forgetting “good folk wisdom: you can live without your brother, but you can’t live without your neighbor.” By this, according to the deputy, the state doomed its people to “unnecessary confrontation.”

Finland closed four border checkpoints on November 18. Local authorities explained their decision by the influx of migrants from third countries, which Russia allegedly uses to destabilize the situation in the country. Border guards were also forced to block the fifth checkpoint, Vartius, due to overcrowding.