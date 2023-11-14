Finland will restrict traffic on the border with Russia due to migrants

In Finland they wanted to limit further movement through checkpoints (checkpoints) on the border with Russia. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the head of the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Marie Rantanen.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is preparing a proposal according to which border crossing points will be closed or their operation limited. Current legislation allows this Marie Rantanenhead of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Finland

We are talking about Article 16 of the Border Guard Law. Based on it, border crossings or opening hours of international checkpoints may be limited.

The checkpoint may be closed due to the flow of migrants from Russia

According to Rantanen, the reason for the possible restriction of the work of the checkpoint was the uncontrolled flow of refugees from Somalia, Yemen, Syria and other countries. All of them are traveling to Finland allegedly from Russia. Rantanen noted that 71 people tried to enter the country last week alone.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also clarified that Finland has already tried to resolve this issue with Russia through negotiations, but “this did not bring the desired result.”

Photo: Lehtikuva / Markku Ulander / Reuters

However, the Border Guard Act allows asylum applications to be accepted at certain border crossing points. And in this case, all arriving refugees can be redirected there.

In Finland, Russians have already been banned from entering on bicycles

Previously, Russians were already banned from entering Finland on bicycles. The restriction will take effect on November 15 and how long it will last is unknown.

Jukka Lukkari, deputy commander of the Border Guard Service of South-Eastern Finland, explained that illegal migrants often used this method of movement between countries. “When it was noticed that the number of cyclists was increasing, it was decided to combat this phenomenon,” he said.

Finland monitors cars with Russian license plates around the clock

Also, since September, the neighboring country has been monitoring the Neiden checkpoint on the border with Norway around the clock.

Photo: Lehtikuva / Sasu Makinen / Reuters

Previously, customs control was carried out only during the day, and occasional checks were carried out at night. With the introduction of round-the-clock control, the Finnish authorities expect to completely block the transit of cars from Russia through Norway, which still allows Russians to enter.

Finland is losing Russian tourists

Meanwhile, the Finnish tourism business is already suffering from restrictions imposed against Russia. For example, in November the Pajarinhovi hotel complex with a spa center in eastern Finland declared bankruptcy. The company has accumulated $1.3 million in debt. The director of the resort complex, Kalle Keskimäki, emphasized that the company was led to bankruptcy by the coronavirus pandemic, rising electricity prices and the outflow of vacationers from Russia.