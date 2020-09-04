Welsh: Already settled in the footballing lineage after her surprise appearance in the French European Championship, where she was a semifinalist, she seeks to confirm herself under the leadership of Ryan Giggs. Bale’s leadership and productivity and Ramsey’s talent are compounded by the interesting contributions of Ben Davies or Daniel James, however, it has cost him more than expected to seal his ticket to the next Euro, which raises the question of your progress as a team.

AS to watch: Gareth Bale. Return to the football garden of Eden for the Welshman. For the Madridista, going to Giggs’ call and seeing his teammates again means going completely to nothing. Change the shady bottom of Zidane’s pantry for the Welsh command bastion. The Cardiff Express, therefore, changes its skin: regains its smile and feels like a player again.

74 days later, since he started playing his last minutes in an official match with Real Madrid on June 24 against Mallorca, he will once again start with pretenses. There, as he himself affirms, he feels adored as an indisputable reference. Superlative category from which he has elevated the recent hierarchy of his selection. The hair is so loose that it has been seen in the position of challenging Madrid with its latest statements.