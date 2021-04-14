Finland volunteered to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden. About it TASS Sauli Niiniste said at the office of the President of Finland.

The office of the Finnish leader recalled that Finland has repeatedly offered its diplomatic services. “With regard to this potential meeting, the willingness to organize it was presented to both parties,” said the agency’s interlocutor.

Earlier, Austria expressed its readiness to become a platform for a meeting of Russian and American leaders. The Austrian Foreign Ministry noted that the final decision on where and when such a summit will take place depends on both countries. At the same time, Academician Sergei Rogov, head of the RAS Institute for the USA and Canada Studies, suggested that a meeting between the two leaders could take place in Reykjavik.

On Tuesday, April 13, Biden called Putin and offered to hold a meeting in the coming months on the territory of a third country. It is expected that during the meeting, the leaders of the countries will discuss all topical issues related to relations between states. According to the press secretary of the US President Jen Psaki, the summit may take place this summer.

On July 16, 2018, a full-scale meeting between Putin and then US President Donald Trump took place in Helsinki. Then the leaders talked for almost four hours and were satisfied with the dialogue.