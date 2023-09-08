Finland | Ukrainian children who have ended up at the Espoo school tell what catches the eye in Finland: “I couldn’t even imagine”

There are now plenty of Ukrainian children and young people in Finnish schools. The young people interviewed were confused by, among other things, the schools’ lax discipline, free lunches and home economics classes.

The author is part of the Youth Voice editorial team of the city of Helsinki, which brings out the perspectives of young people in the media.

Russian after the war of aggression started, more than 60,000 Ukrainians have applied for temporary protection in Finland. According to the statistics of the Finnish Immigration Service, almost a third of the applicants are under 18 years old.

The large number of people who applied for protection can be seen especially in schools in the capital region. This fall, there are almost 300 students who speak Ukrainian as their mother tongue in Helsinki primary schools alone.

The school system in Ukraine is in many ways similar to that in Finland. Basic education lasts nine years, and schooling also starts in Ukraine at the age of 6–7. The Ukrainian school system is currently being reformed, and with that, compulsory education will be extended to 12 years.

Despite the similarities, school work in Ukraine differs quite a lot from learning in a Finnish primary school. The Voice of the Youth editorial team interviewed two schoolchildren who came to Finland from Ukraine on the subject.

Veronika Lysak: “In the beginning it was strange when we were given a different salad every day”

I am I’m 14 years old and I go to Juvanpuisto elementary school in Espoo. I came to Finland from Dnipro in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

It was difficult and scary to leave home because before the war we usually didn’t travel anywhere. At first we went to Poland by train. It was very scary on the way, because that’s when the air raid came. I just hoped nothing would stop us. We came from Poland by bus to Estonia and from there by ferry to Finland.

It saddens me that I had to leave my country. It was never in our plans, but at least I feel free and safe.

On the first day of school, I was afraid of how Finns would treat me and how I would talk to others, but the teachers helped me a lot. Whenever I ask something, they help and explain things as precisely as possible.

School friends have also helped me a lot with the Finnish language and have been friendly. The Finnish language is quite difficult, so I try to study it in my free time as well.

Studying in Ukraine was really strict. Here, we learn a lot through play, which makes studying more interesting. At my old school in Dnipro, we were offered pre-portioned food and we were not allowed to take more, but here I can eat as much as I want. And absolutely free!

It was strange at first when we were given a different salad every day. I’m not used to eating salads at school, but they always taste good. Home economics is one of my favorite subjects because in Ukraine we didn’t have anything like that. I couldn’t even imagine that such a thing existed.

Artem Popov is currently studying at Espoo’s Omnia in adult basic education. The goal is to start high school studies as soon as possible.

Artem Popov: “In Ukraine, we had to pay 25 euros a month for school supplies”

I I’m Artem, 16, from Kyiv. Last academic year I went to Juvanpuisto elementary school in Espoo.

On the first day of school, the first graders greeted me kindly and they helped a lot in finding classes, for example. But it’s a bit difficult to make friends when I’m not Finnish. At first I felt like I was a member of my class, but when I tried to become friends, or just talk longer, the conversation usually didn’t last long.

It’s really nice that the teachers help a lot and try to explain things as thoroughly as possible. If you didn’t understand something in Ukraine, it was your own fault. But discipline is weak in Finnish schools. It was really strange when a boy from our class climbed on top of the cabinet during class and the teacher just calmly asked him to come down.

Finnish schools have a lot of creative subjects, which is nice, because there weren’t any at my old school. And here the students are not divided into good or bad, but everyone is equal and everyone is helped equally.

School food is sometimes good and sometimes bad, but it’s free. In Ukraine, food was paid, but everyone could choose what they wanted to eat. In Ukraine, we also had to pay about 25 euros per month for notebooks, books and school supplies. We were told that the money went to toilet paper and drinking water, but usually there was none of that.

I want to stay in Finland because I have always wanted to go to another country. It is possible to get a good education in Finland. For the summer, I tried to get a summer job, but it didn’t work out because there were too many people willing.

Correction on September 8 at 16:08: The article first wrote about the city of Dnipro. In reality, the name of the city is Dnipro.