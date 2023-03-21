The 2023 World Happiness Report, which measures the level of happiness in 109 countries and is released annually by the United Nations (UN), was published this Monday (20) and shows that Finland remains at the top of the ranking, position it occupies for the sixth consecutive time, followed by other Scandinavian countries in the Top 3: Denmark (2nd) and Iceland (3rd).

Then come Israel, surprising in fourth place, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand, which completes the Top 10 as the only non-European country, besides Israel, to be among the 10 happiest.

Despite having the world’s largest economy, the United States appears only in 15th place, with China even lower in the ranking as the world’s second economy, in 64th position. The Asian country also loses to Brazil, which appears in 49th place behind Croatia and followed by El Salvador, Hungary and Argentina.

Check part of the ranking (to see the complete form, access the UN report):

main indicators

To create the ranking, the UN considers six main factors: GDP per capita, Social Support, Healthy Life Expectancy, Freedom to Decide on Your Own Life, Generosity, Dystopia (a reference as the most unhappy place possible) and Perception of Corruption in each country.

The report began to be prepared in 2012 and, despite being published in 2023, it refers to data collected in the immediately preceding 3 years (2020 to 2022). Because of this, countries like Ukraine, which was devastated by the Russian invasion, still rank relatively well (62nd), with Russia appearing at 55th.

Among the biggest surprises are Vietnam, which appears in 20th place, just above the United Kingdom, and Japan, which despite having one of the most advanced economies in the world appears only in 40th position.