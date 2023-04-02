Finland to vote on Sunday, challenge between women

The Finns are called to the polls on Sunday to renew the 200 members of the Eduskunta-Riksdag, single chamber of Parliamentin early legislative elections that arise as a direct challenge between at least two women it’s a possible right turn of the Nordic country.

The April 2 vote is dominated on one side by the outgoing prime minister Sanna Marineof the Social Democratic Party, and on the other hand by Rikka Purra, leader of the Finnish Party (Perus S, nationalist), with strong growth in consensus. Third wheel in the female duel is Petteri Orpo of the National Coalition Party (KOK, liberal-conservative), which according to the latest poll by the Taloustutkimus Institute is credited with 20.8% of the votes, therefore it would come ahead of Marin’s party, at 19.9%, and that of Purra, at 19%.

Therefore it looms a head-to-head between these three main political forces. Also according to the same survey, Annika Saarikko’s Center Party (KESK) would obtain 9.5%; the Left Alliance (VAS) led by Li Andersson, 9%; Maria Ohisalo’s Green League (VIHR), 8.9%; Anna-Maja Henriksson’s Swedish People’s Party (SFP), 4.4%; the Christian Democratic Party (SKL) of Sari Essayah, 3.6% and finally Now Movement (LN), the liberal party of Hjallis Harkimo, 1.5% of the votes. “The rise of the Finn Party is due to women and abstentionists,” analyzed Tuomo Turja, director of the Kantar opinion institute. The Center Party also benefits from a dynamic. First-time voters will also opt for the nationalist Finns Party: more than a quarter of them (28%) said they would vote for him. 23% will choose the Social Democrats and 11% the Green League.

According to the Business and Policy Forum of Finland (EVA); almost a quarter of Finns (23%) hope that the National Coalition Party and the Party will form the next government, marking a hard right turn. A fifth (19%) prefer a coalition made up of the KOK and the Social Democrats and 10% a coalition made up of the Social Democratic Party and the Center Party. Finally, the two most important issues in the eyes of the voters are the management of public finances and social and health issues.

In reality, the operations of the crucial vote have already begun with the early vote that in Finland it was open from 22 to 28 March, while abroad it took place between 22 and 25 March. 86 polling stations have been set up in the country, in 13 districts, in which a number of representatives are elected proportional to the number of Finnish citizens residing in each one.

The outgoing government is led by the popular Sanna Marin, in office since the end of 2019, when Minister of Transport and Communications ever since, at the age of 34 he became the youngest prime minister in Finnish history. Marin took over from the social democrat Antti Rinne – forced to resign due to an uncomfortable affair kept hidden by one of his ministers – who after the general elections of 14 April 2019 had formed a government made up of his party, the Center Party, the Lega of the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party. Sanna Marin’s government includes 12 women out of 19 members, while the 5 parties that make up her coalition (Social Democratic Party, Center Party, Green League, Left Alliance and Swedish People’s Party) are all led by a woman, 4 of the who are under the age of 40.

There the end of the legislature was marked by various tensions between the Center and the Green League, the first having refused to vote on some points of the nature restoration law, presented on 22 June 2022 by the European Commission which obliges member states to restore forests, wetlands and other landscapes and seascapes degraded, damaged or destroyed by development and which allow for greater biodiversity in agricultural and forest lands, in the marine environment and in urban spaces. The electoral context is marked by a series of national problems including the increase in the price of energy, inflation, the increase in acts of violence among the youngestoften grouped in bands, a phenomenon observed in neighboring Sweden.

Helsinki also has to deal with the war in Ukraine. Since the Russian military’s invasion of the country, Finland, which shares a 1,340km border with Russia, has stood in a firm line in front of the Russian president, notably handing over weapons to the Ukrainians. This conflict has strengthened the cohesion of the population with the political class and the 53% of Finns are in favor of a rapid accession of the country to NATO.

Despite the various challenges to be faced, at these legislative meetings the Social Democrats have an important asset in the person of Sanna Marin who remains very popular among her compatriots. The other parties therefore avoid criticizing it too openly. For her part, Sanna Marin reiterates that only a victory for the Social Democratic Party can prevent the formation of a right-wing coalition. The outgoing prime minister has said that the Finns Party is a racist party, which justifies her clearly renouncing any collaboration with him, a dig aimed at the National Coalition Party which refuses to position itself on this issue.

Social Democrats fight against cuts in social security budgets and want to strengthen the Finnish economy by raising the employment rate to 80% by the end of the next legislative term in 2027, a figure that would put Finland on par with its northern European neighbors .

The main opposition party, the National Coalition Party, criticizes the Social Democratic Party for the lack of realism in its programme. “Betting both on growth and on tax increases is unrealistic” according to its leader, Orpo, who declared that the ”welfare state’ has deteriorated under the government of Sanna Marin, contributing to further increase the public debt, therefore the KOK rejects any tax increase for the next legislature. According to him, the most important actions are to balance public finances and create growth as well as wanting half of individuals in an age group to obtain a university degree by 2030 and aiming for an employment rate of up to 80%. of the population during this same year.

Orpo denies any desire to form a government coalition with the Party of Finns, but his position on the matter remains confused and he refuses to say which partner he would prefer to govern with if the KOK wins. The Party of Finns wants to be anti-elite, against any deepening of the European Union and defender of Finnish national culture and the country’s sovereignty. It makes public services a priority and rejects any cuts in social services as the purpose of the state is to provide security and protect Finns. Also, its leader Rikka Purra wants the country’s carbon neutrality to be postponed to 2050. The Center Party has set itself as its main objective the consolidation of the country’s finances, the reduction of the national debt which amounts to 144 billion euros, or 26 thousand euros per inhabitant, and the rebalancing of Finland’s budget.

