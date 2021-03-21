The Finnish government is preparing a law according to which the mandatory wearing of medical masks and restrictions on movement due to the spread of coronavirus infection will be introduced in certain regions of the country. On Sunday, March 21, the newspaper reports. Helsingin Sanomat…

According to the newspaper, the law will be presented early next week, it will enter into force within seven days after it is submitted to parliament.

As noted, the restrictions will affect those places where the most tense situation with the coronavirus – several cities in the capital region, including Helsinki, as well as the city of Turku. Residents will be allowed to walk outside.

The term of validity of restrictions can be up to three weeks, specified in the bill.

On March 19, the official representative of the European Commission, Dana Spinant, announced that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic had begun in Europe.

On March 11, it was reported that the Finnish authorities have extended restrictions on the movement of citizens across the country’s border until April 17.

On March 1, the country’s authorities resumed the state of emergency (state of emergency) due to the worsening situation with the coronavirus. According to the government document, the Cabinet of Ministers closed restaurants and other catering establishments for three weeks.

According to Worldometer as of March 21, 71 643 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Finland, of which 805 were lethal. In total, 46 thousand patients with COVID-19 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.