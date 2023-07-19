Finland decided to revoke consent to the work of the Russian Consulate General in Turku from October 1

Finland withdraws consent to the work of the Russian Consulate General in the city of Turku from October 1, 2023. About it stated Office of the President of Finland Sauli Niiniste.

“The government’s ministerial committee for foreign affairs and security policy has announced that as a countermeasure, Finland will revoke the business license of the Russian Consulate General in Turku from October 1, 2023,” the statement said.

The document clarifies that this decision was announced to the Russian Ambassador to the Finnish Foreign Ministry. It is noted that at the meeting of the committee and the president, the Russian consulate in Mariehamn was also discussed and the status of preparing a broader legal report on the special status of the Åland Islands was noted.

On July 6, Russia, as a response to the confrontational policy of the Finnish authorities, announced the expulsion of nine Finnish diplomats. In addition, as part of the response to confrontational actions, a decision was made to withdraw Russia’s consent to the activities of the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg from October 1.