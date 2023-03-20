Finland is the happiest country in the world for the sixth time. This was announced by the World Happiness Report, on the occasion of the International Day of Happiness, which is celebrated today. In second place on the ‘happiness ranking’ is Denmark and third is Iceland. Italy, on the other hand, loses two positions and from 31st place it drops to 33rd, after Spain and before Kosovo.

To live well, therefore, it is better to go to Northern Europe since Sweden and Norway are also at the top of the ranking. Also in the top 10 are Israel, which climbs to fourth place this year from ninth last year, the Netherlands to fifth, Switzerland to eighth, Luxembourg to ninth and New Zealand to tenth. And the top 20 also includes Australia (12), Canada (13), Ireland (14), the United States (15) and the United Kingdom (19). France leaves the top 20, twenty-first this year, while Lithuania enters it, from 52nd place in 2017 to twentieth this year.

The unhappiest country in the world, torn apart by war and controlled by the Taliban, is Afghanistan, which closes the ranking of the 137 countries analysed. Just before Lebanon, hit by an unprecedented economic crisis and profound political instability. In these countries, according to the study, life expectancy is more than five points less than in the ten happiest countries in the world. In this year’s rankings, Russia ranks 70th and Ukraine 92nd. Six factors evaluated by the World Happiness Report to draw up the happiness ranking of the countries analysed, namely life expectancy in good health, per capita GDP, social support, a low level of corruption, the generosity of the community in which people care for each other and the freedom to make key decisions in their lives.