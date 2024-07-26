Finnish Defense Ministry suspects Russian vessel of violating border

Finland suspects a Russian vessel of violating the border in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland. The corresponding statement published on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic.

“The Russian vessel is suspected of violating the Finnish border in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland. The alleged violation took place on the afternoon of July 26,” the statement said.

The agency noted that the Finnish Border Guard is already investigating the incident and will provide information obtained during the investigation.

On July 19, border guards from the Finnish region of North Karelia announced an investigation into a border violation with Russia on Lake Pyhäjärvi. It was also reported that the regional border commissioner contacted and informed his Russian colleague from the Suojärvi District of the Republic of Karelia about the incident.