The Finnish authorities have begun this Thursday to search suspicious oil tanker Eagle S having participated in the EstLink2 sabotagean underwater cable that connects Finnish territory with Estonia and which reported failures on December 25. The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) has indicated in a statement that work has begun on board the ship Eagle S “without interfering in police operations“.

The director of the entity, Sanna Sonninen, explained that it is a vessel flying the Cook Islands flag and anchored in the port of Kilpilahti, 40 kilometers from Helsinki, the Finnish capital. The ship is suspected of participating in acts of sabotage and being part of Russia’s ghost fleetformed by ships of great age and anonymous ownership to transport oil despite existing international sanctions.

The Finnish authorities have also begun to interrogate all crew membersmade up of about twenty people. Since Tuesday, seven of these members have been unable to leave the country while the investigations take place. The inspection began days after Finnish investigators found suspicious drag marks in the area where the EstLink2 is located.

Furthermore, a few days ago, it was announced that the freighter had laptops and listening and recording devices on board. According to the anonymous magazine Lloyd’s Listan anonymous source would have detailed that the ship was equipped with special transmission and reception devices that were used to monitor naval activity, something unusual for a ship of these characteristics (it is two decades old) and that caused repeated blackouts. since it consumed more energy than normal.

The increase in incidents of this type in the area has led the European Union to implement measures aimed at protecting submarine cables, which includes improving detection and repair technologies, as well as exchanging information between different countries. .